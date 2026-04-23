SafeLease Opens Specialty Self-Storage Insurance Program to Retail Agents and Brokers Nationwide

A nationwide surplus lines market that tailors property, liability, and umbrella coverage for commercial self-storage risks

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading insurance provider for the self-storage industry, today opened its specialty property and casualty programs to independent retail agents and brokers across the 48 contiguous United States. Producers writing commercial self-storage lines now have a dedicated nationwide market—fast quotes, broad appetite, and one team from submission through claims. Get appointed at safelease.com/agents-brokers.

Coverage, Capacity, and Flexibility

Standard TIV capacity runs to $30M per facility, with higher amounts available. Appetite spans climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled facilities, boat and RV storage, multi-story buildings, and coastal/CAT-zone locations—all on AM Best rated "A- VIII" or better paper.

Property: Building and business personal property at replacement cost, 18 months of business income, and equipment breakdown.

Liability: Commercial general liability ($1M / $2M standard, higher available), customer goods legal liability, sale and disposal liability, and terrorism.

Umbrella: $5M standard, with higher limits available.

Built for Producers, Backed by Data

SafeLease programs already protect more than 4,000 self-storage facilities. A rich dataset enables quality accounts to see sharper pricing and producers get faster, more confident answers on appetite.

Producers can submit the way they already work—email, producer portal, ACORDs, or SOVs in any format. SafeLease's platform ingests the documents automatically, so quoting starts from a property address and standard turnaround is 24 hours.

One SafeLease team handles underwriting, servicing, and claims. That keeps specialty knowledge on the file from first notice of loss through resolution, with faster answers for insureds and fewer follow-ups for agents.

"Our customers are asking us for additional ways to purchase our products and expanding our distribution to trusted agents is a core part of our commitment to meeting those needs," said Steven Stein, founder and CEO of SafeLease. "Producers get a responsive, well-capitalized market where self-storage is the specialty, not a line item."

Getting Appointed

Apply at safelease.com/agents-brokers. SafeLease processes most appointments alongside a first submission, so producers can start quoting on day one. Email submissions to [email protected].

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading managing general agent serving the self-storage industry. The company designs, underwrites, and distributes specialty property and casualty programs for self-storage operators and their tenants on behalf of its affiliated capacity providers. SafeLease's programs currently protect more than 4,000 properties nationwide. Learn more at safelease.com.

Coverage is placed on a surplus lines / non-admitted basis through licensed surplus lines brokers only. Affiliated fronting carrier: Obsidian Insurance Company, AM Best rated A‑ VIII (Excellent).

SOURCE SafeLease