Safelite AutoGlass Announces Ryan Trierweiler as New Foundation Chair

"The Foundation reflects the caring hearts of our people and helps us fund programs for many charitable organizations supporting communities across the country where our 16,000 associates live and work," said CEO and President Tom Feeney. "Ryan's proven leadership, business acumen and passion for our Safelite purpose make him the ideal candidate to head this important initiative through a time of change."

Trierweiler is responsible for leading and enhancing Safelite's people-focused culture through a variety of integrated strategies. "Ryan's previous experience in leading global HR strategies throughout Europe, South America and the Middle East for Bloomin' Brands, Inc., PepsiCo and Pfizer reflects his diverse background in understanding the needs associates face both at work and in their hometowns," Feeney said.

Since its inception, the Foundation has provided nearly $20M in grants to fund programs and services as well as hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours for associates to support local community efforts.

"We've never been more committed to our role in giving back to help those most in need," Feeney said. "We recognize that charitable organizations have unique and different needs, especially given the full effects of COVID-19. That's why we're taking some time to reexamine our approach with the Foundation, to ensure we're well-positioned to make a bigger impact."

Trierweiler will review the Foundation's strategies and take the necessary time to understand the humanitarian needs of many meaningful organizations to align giving efforts, evolve strategies and make meaningful decisions.

Trierweiler shared, "I'm honored to lead the Foundation through this rigorous review and eager to introduce soon how we will maximize our charitable efforts. I look forward to meeting with charitable organizations and community leaders as part of my review."

Safelite encourages organizations to continue to apply for support during this time and that more information will be available as the Foundation launches its new strategy. "The outcome is one that our associates will be proud of and stand behind," Feeney said. "Safelite is more than a glass company. We exist to make a difference and deliver unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives. We're going to do just that."

About Safelite AutoGlass®

With more than 7,800 MobileGlassShops™ and stores in all 50 states, Safelite AutoGlass® is the nation's largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services. Last year, 6 million customers chose Safelite AutoGlass for its 24/7 national contact centers, advanced online scheduling, superior repair and replacement systems, and the industry's only nationwide lifetime guarantee. Safelite AutoGlass is a member of the Safelite® Group family of brands, which together make a difference in the lives of nearly 11 million customers annually. This leading service organization, founded in 1947, is reaching record growth thanks to its People Powered, Customer Driven strategy. The Columbus, Ohio-based company employs over 16,000 people across the United States.

Media Contact: For more information, please contact [email protected]

For any non-media related questions or comments, please visit safelite.com/contact-us.

SOURCE Safelite Group

Related Links

http://www.safelite.com

