Safelite Group Acquires COP TruRoad Parent, LLC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite® Group, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company, and owner of Safelite® AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the combined businesses of TruRoad (COP TruRoad Parent, LLC and COS SCS Parent, LLC). The transaction was completed at the close of business August 19, 2019.

TruRoad provides on-demand auto glass, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) recalibration, and claims services. TruRoad's subsidiaries include JN Phillips Auto Glass, TechnaGlass, Harmon AutoGlass, and Windshield Centers. TruRoad serves consumers, insurance carriers, and fleets across 17 states through a network of 2,000 company‐owned, franchised, and contracted providers.

"The passion of TruRoad's people drives their success—just like Safelite," said Tom Feeney, Safelite Group president and CEO. "Our People Powered, Customer Driven strategy aligns with TruRoad's schedule easily, service locally business philosophy. We welcome their people to our Safelite family and to our Belron parent company, a global organization that operates similar businesses in 39 countries."

Belron CEO, Gary Lubner, added, "In 2007 we welcomed Safelite to Belron and watched the business grow to be the largest, most respected leader in the industry. Today, it's an honor to do the same with TruRoad. As third-generation leaders of family businesses, I have the highest respect for Bob and the accomplishments both he and his teams have achieved. It's going to be a wonderful and prosperous future for our companies."

With this acquisition, Safelite will have an increased capacity to expand its national footprint, accelerate growth and better serve both customers and clients. ADAS recalibrations will be a top priority as best practices, tools, and trainings are shared.

TruRoad also owns StrategicClaim, which provides advanced claim software solutions and incident management services for many of the nation's leading auto and property insurance companies. TruRoad's insurance services combine contact centers, self‐service solutions and real‐time service networks to optimize the auto and homeowner claim reporting and resolution cycle – easily, quickly, and accurately – for insurers and their policyholders at the time of incident. TruRoad's approach to strategic client relationships aligns strongly with Safelite Solutions' claims management services, making this acquisition a perfect fit to improve upon its world-class service.

"I am proud to have been the steward and leader of our family business for over 30 years," said Bob Rosenfield, CEO of TruRoad Holdings, Inc. "My grandfather Philip, with his two young sons, started in the 1930s with one shop, no money, and the simple wish to provide for a better life for his family. That business, JN Phillips, grew to be one of the vehicle glass service leaders in New England and served as the foundation, along with TechnaGlass, to create TruRoad. I am so grateful for the mighty contributions of every TruRoad team member, and for their hard work in making us a leading provider of auto glass services across the U.S. I look forward to this next phase for the business and for our exceptional team members under Safelite and Belron's visionary leadership."

Feeney concluded, "We look forward to welcoming our new team members and capturing the many opportunities ahead, as we bring these two well-known and respected organizations together."

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group exists to make a difference and bring unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives through an array of services. The company is comprised of three major businesses: Safelite AutoGlass®, the largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services in the U.S.; Safelite® Solutions, the nation's leading fleet and insurance claims management service partner; and Service AutoGlass®, a sophisticated vehicle glass wholesale supply chain and distribution operation. Together, the businesses serve 10 million customers annually through close to 7,800 MobileGlassShopsTM and facilities. Safelite Group employs 15,000 people throughout the United States. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the company has been in business since 1947.

