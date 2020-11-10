Safelite Group Acquires Lee & Cates Glass Auto Glass Division

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite® Group, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite® AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of the Lee & Cates Glass auto glass business. The transaction was completed on Friday, November 6, 2020.

"We're honored to welcome associates from Lee & Cates to our business," said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. "Like Safelite, they have a rich history steeped in a commitment and dedication to their people and the customers they serve. It's a fantastic opportunity to leverage the skills and talents of this team, honor their legacy and strengthen our national footprint."

Lee & Cates Glass was founded in 1926 by brothers-in-law Thomas D. Lee Sr. and Raymond H. Cates in Jacksonville, FL. The company ultimately grew into a full-service glass business with locations throughout Northeast FL and Southeast GA and has remained family-owned since its inception. With a strong reputation for their customer service, craftmanship and work ethic, the company also expanded their services to include flat/residential glass.

"The acquisition by Safelite includes the auto glass business and provides Lee & Cates with the opportunity to further invest into their flat/residential operations," Feeney said. "Their history will continue as they move forward to further evolve their business."

Lee & Cates Glass will leverage Safelite's excellent operational systems, advanced safety system expertise (recalibrations), world-class distribution network, global purchasing power and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of three major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider; Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims; and Service AutoGlass®, a wholesale and distribution operation. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

