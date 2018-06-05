Safelite Group Acquires Richardson Auto Glass

"This acquisition nicely leverages the strengths of both businesses and enhances the opportunity to expand our customer base while increasing the value provided to our clients," said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. "Richardson Auto Glass is a well-respected company with talented people and strong relationships. We're very excited to welcome new team members to Safelite and look forward to a promising future."

Richardson is being sold to Safelite Group in order to enable its associates and clients to leverage Safelite's excellent operational systems, world-class distribution network, global purchasing power, strong insurance and commercial relationships, and state-of-the-art contact center operations.

"The synergies with our businesses made this acquisition extremely attractive," said Sean Queen, Richardson Auto Glass' CEO. "Safelite's focus on their people, innovation and service, as well as their leadership and outstanding reputation, nicely align with our philosophies."

With Safelite Group, the Richardson Auto Glass team will find a home with a 120-year-old parent company, Belron® that is passionate about, and has the resources to further invest in its vehicle glass repair and replacement business.

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group exists to make a difference and bring unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives through an array of services. The company is comprised of three major businesses: Safelite AutoGlass®, the largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and calibration services in the U.S.; Safelite® Solutions, the nation's leading fleet and insurance claims management service partner; and Service AutoGlass®, a sophisticated vehicle glass wholesale supply chain and distribution operation. Together, the businesses serve 10 million customers annually through more than 7,500 MobileGlassShopsTM and facilities. Safelite Group employs nearly 14,000 people throughout the United States. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the company has been in business since 1947.

Media Contact: To connect with a Safelite spokesperson call (614) 500-3033.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safelite-group-acquires-richardson-auto-glass-300660261.html

SOURCE Safelite® Group

Related Links

https://www.safelite.com

