Safelite Group Names John Stacy as New Executive Vice President, Supply Chain

"Our industry-leading supply chain has long played a key role in Safelite's success, helping us serve customers where and when they need us most," President and CEO Tom Feeney said. "Supply chain excellence will be even more essential moving forward, given our continued growth and the increases in windshield technology. Successfully evolving our operations will require new systems, optimized processes and outstanding leadership."

Stacy brings deep supply chain expertise to Safelite, developed across multiple manufacturing and retail organizations. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, supply chain, for Kirkland's. In that role, Stacy led a significant end-to-end supply chain transformation, including implementing new warehouse, transportation and sourcing systems.

Before Kirkland's, John excelled in various supply chain and finance roles over 11 years at Advance Auto Parts — ultimately serving as vice president of supply chain operations excellence and analytics. John led numerous transformation initiatives around network optimization and process redesign in support of nearly 5,000 retail locations.

At Safelite, Stacy will assume responsibility for all supply chain activities, including procurement, inventory, warehousing, distribution and logistics. John will lead the new end-to-end supply chain organization focused on delivering the right product, in the right place, at the right price. He will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, reporting directly to Feeney.

"I know that John's track record of effectively evolving supply chains to enable outstanding retail operations will be crucial in Safelite's continued future growth and success," Feeney said.

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group is a multifaceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider; and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 (and growing) people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

