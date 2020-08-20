Safelite Solutions Cancels its Partnership with Westhill Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past January, Safelite® Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with Westhill Inc., an Atlanta-based digital solutions company serving the property and casualty insurance industry.

Today, the company announced that its relationship with Westhill Inc. has been dissolved. Tom Feeney, President and CEO of Safelite® Group said, "Over the past few months, it became evident that our business models do not align in a way that leverages the strengths and principles of Safelite."

Feeney also resigned from his Board position. No other information is available at this time.

About Safelite Solutions

As an industry leader and trusted partner to our clients, Safelite® Solutions provides comprehensive end-to-end claim management solutions for more than 200 insurance and fleet clients, including a large number of the top U.S. property and casualty insurance companies. The company manages a network of thousands of service providers and operates five world-class contact centers strategically located across four U.S. time zones, giving customers access to claims service representatives (CSRs) at all times.

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of three major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider; Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims; and Service AutoGlass®, a wholesale and distribution operation. The company employs over 16,000 (and growing) people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

