Safelite Solutions Partners with Westhill Further Elevating the Insurance Policyholder Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite® Solutions is announcing a new strategic partnership with Westhill Inc., an Atlanta-based digital solutions company offering breakthrough technology that redefines the traditional property insurance claims process, resulting in a greatly enhanced policyholder experience.

Westhill has developed a reputation-based management system that effortlessly connects the policyholder, service provider, and claims professional through a common digital platform to expedite any needed repairs.

Westhill's innovative technology strongly aligns with Safelite Solutions' commitment to delivering an exceptional policyholder experience for the insurance carriers they serve.

"When a loss occurs, our commitment is to helping people get their lives back together as quickly as possible," said Tom Feeney, President and CEO of Safelite Group. "Our partnership with Westhill will help take our customer service to the next level and deliver on our purpose of bringing unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives."

The partnership with Westhill changes the way insurance carriers do business today, leveraging innovation and a digital platform, reducing cycle time, and making the overall policyholder's experience even better.

About Safelite Solutions

As an industry leader and trusted partner to our clients, Safelite® Solutions provides comprehensive end-to-end claim management solutions for more than 200 insurance and fleet clients, including a large number of the top U.S. property and casualty insurance companies. The company manages a network of thousands of service providers and operates five world-class contact centers strategically located across four U.S. time zones, giving customers access to claims service representatives (CSRs) at all times.

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of three major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider; Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims; and Service AutoGlass®, a wholesale and distribution operation. The company employs over 16,000 (and growing) people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

About Westhill Inc.

Westhill Inc. provides digital solutions for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry, focused on delivering an exceptional claim experience. Westhill leverages smart technology to connect insurance carriers, contractors and policyholders, providing customer choice and removing inefficiencies from the claims process. Advocates in the power of connection, Westhill believes all successful experiences need a foundation grounded in transparency and shared value, principles that are woven throughout each facet of Westhill's business model.

