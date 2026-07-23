SafeLogic Unveils SafeLogic CPM: A Comprehensive Cryptographic Posture Management Solution for the Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography

New solution delivers continuous cryptographic visibility, risk-based PQC migration planning and crypto-agile governance in a comprehensive modular platform

VIENNA, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLogic, a leading provider of cryptographic software, announced SafeLogic Cryptographic Posture Management (SafeLogic CPM™), a comprehensive modular platform that enables organizations to attain continuous visibility into their operational cryptography use, prioritize PQC migration efforts based on real business risk and contextual operational use context, execute remediation with SafeLogic's FIPS 140 validated post-quantum cryptography, and attain policy driven crypto-agile governance of ongoing cryptographic use.

As governments and regulators worldwide move from planning to active PQC migration, organizations face a fundamental challenge: they cannot modernize cryptography they cannot see and understand.

SafeLogic Cryptographic Posture Management addresses this challenge by delivering continuous visibility into cryptographic assets and combining automated discovery, CBOM-based inventory, contextual risk prioritization and integrated remediation into a single platform. Rather than relying on one-time assessments, organizations gain continuous insight into evolving cryptographic risks as applications change, new code is deployed and threats emerge. By adding business context to cryptographic findings, SafeLogic CPM enables security teams to prioritize the most critical remediation efforts and accelerate their transition to quantum-resistant cryptography while maintaining crypto-agile governance.

This system allows organizations to move seamlessly from understanding where cryptography exists to replacing vulnerable implementations with validated quantum-resistant cryptography without stitching together multiple vendors or disconnected tools. Unlike traditional scanning tools that provide only isolated snapshots, SafeLogic CPM continuously discovers cryptography across the software lifecycle. The solution combines multiple discovery methods including CI/CD pipeline scanning, host-based analysis, network TLS discovery, and runtime telemetry to build a single correlated inventory of cryptographic assets.

Evgeny Gervis, CEO of SafeLogic, said: "The biggest obstacle to post-quantum migration is understanding where cryptography exists, determining what actually matters, and remediating it without disrupting operations. Paralysis by analysis that often comes from wading through noisy data from traditional cryptographic discovery tools is no longer an option. The time to prioritize, remediate and govern cryptographic use is here and that is exactly what SafeLogic CPM does."

Key capabilities of SafeLogic Cryptographic Posture Management include:

Continuous cryptographic discovery across application source code, cryptographic libraries, operating systems, certificates, TLS communications, and runtime execution. Layered agent and agentless sensors that provide comprehensive visibility throughout development, deployment, and production environments.

A continuously updated, correlated cryptographic inventory exported as a standards-based CycloneDX CBOM for compliance and audit readiness.

Business-aware prioritization that combines technical findings with operational context to identify the highest-risk assets first.

Integrated remediation, enabling organizations to replace vulnerable cryptography with SafeLogic's validated quantum-resistant implementations without disrupting existing software delivery processes.

Policy-based governance that enables organizations to define approved cryptographic standards, continuously enforce compliance, and identify policy violations across the enterprise.

Modular and flexible deployment that integrates with existing telemetry sources, discovery tools and reporting dashboards, enabling organizations to adopt their needed SafeLogic CPM capabilities while preserving their existing security investments.

SafeLogic's more than fifteen years of leadership in developing, certifying, and delivering strong FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software across enterprise, cloud, mobile, embedded, IOT, to mainframe environments. The company has also taken a leadership role with PQC standardization and adoption, with deep involvement in shaping government policy, including leading NIST NCCOE's Cryptographic Visibility and Risk Based Management workstream. This combination of deep cryptographic expertise and PQC leadership uniquely position SafeLogic to deliver a comprehensive approach to cryptographic posture management.

As organizations prepare for evolving requirements including NIST's post-quantum standards, NSA's CNSA 2.0 guidance, and increasing regulatory expectations worldwide, SafeLogic CPM provides a unified platform for continuous cryptographic discovery, risk-based prioritization and remediation enabling organizations to confidently manage their transition to quantum-resistant cryptography from assessment through deployment, while also uncovering and addressing existing cryptographic technical debt and enabling ongoing crypto-agile management of cryptography going forward.

SafeLogic Cryptographic Posture Management is available immediately. For more details, visit our blog.

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic's validated, holistic, and interoperable cryptographic software products enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. Trusted by many top firms, SafeLogic expedites and streamlines the adoption of FIPS 140-validated classical and post-quantum cryptography while enabling strong entropy, crypto-agility, and cryptographic posture management.

Media Contact:

Shannon Van Every

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SOURCE SafeLogic