SafelyYou and Integrated Health Systems Join Forces to Streamline Technology Installations and Enhance Customer Experience in Senior Living Communities

SAN FRANCISCO and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafelyYou, a memory care-focused health care technology company, and Integrated Health Systems, a leading information technology provider for senior living communities, announced today that they are partnering to standardize implementations of SafelyYou's AI-enabled camera fall detection systems in memory care communities. The new partnership ultimately ensures that technology deployments are turnkey and cost-effective for their customers.

"SafelyYou believes in finding partners who have a shared mission in helping senior living residents," said Shirley Nickels, chief operating officer of SafelyYou. "These environments require a high level of professionalism, respect and compassion for residents while the technicians work to complete the installation process on site. Integrated Health Systems professional experience with memory care communities allows them to have the right perspective to implement SafelyYou's services."

Previously, SafelyYou worked with various vendors to install its service, so training, timelines, troubleshooting and pricing could easily fluctuate. By partnering with Integrated Health Systems, SafelyYou will standardize installations with best practices, while meeting any regulatory requirements related to infrastructure needs. Integrated Health Systems has a strong background in senior-living specific IT infrastructure and can quickly resolve any unforeseen issues that arise and provide on-site training and support, creating the best possible customer experience.

By partnering with SafelyYou, Integrated Health Systems will now be able to offer its senior living customers with fall detection services in addition to its suite of services, which include electronic health record technology, cloud-based desktop hosting, and technology device monitoring and management.

"Our goal is to meet the IT needs of the long-term and post-acute care industry by providing lower-cost solutions, high-performance products, and unmatched service and support," said Kevin Staley, chief executive officer of Integrated Health Systems. "Our exciting partnership with SafelyYou enables us to broaden the scope of our offerings and help memory care owners, operators and residents alike."

About SafelyYou

Originating five years ago as the doctorate research of CEO George Netscher at the top-ranked UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, SafelyYou utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to empower care staff to implement fall prevention. Following the conclusion of a NIH-sponsored study with 11 memory care communities, research demonstrated 41% fewer falls and 69% fewer ER visits from falls. Specifically designed for Memory Care, or care for residents with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, SafelyYou utilizes AI detection and subsequent fall video review to provide better support for unwitnessed falls through robust ER decision making and root cause analysis to support fall prevention. Privacy and liability are protected through cameras that only activate when a fall is detected as validated by numerous independent legal counsels and liability insurance providers. Today, this proven technology is successfully deployed in numerous communities in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.safely-you.com or call 415-579-3630.

About Integrated Health Systems

Integrated Health Systems is a leading IT support and mobile technology provider for senior living, post-acute care, home health/hospice and informal care spectrums. Integrated Health Systems offers start-to-finish IT solutions, which allow facilities to focus on their residents rather than managing their technology. By partnering with industry-leading solutions, such as PointClickCare, Casamba, OptimaRehab, LinkedSenior and now SafelyYou, Integrated Health Systems focuses on how to provide more effective IT support solutions. Integrated Health Systems approach allows its clients to make more money, save more money and be more efficient related to IT support and initiatives.

For more information, visit https://ihs911.com/ or call 866.602.6100

