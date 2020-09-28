SafelyYou Partners with HumanGood to Pilot Real-Time Fall Detection Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafelyYou announced today that HumanGood, the sixth largest nonprofit senior living provider in the country, is piloting its real-time fall detection technology in three of its Life Plan Communities. The 60-day pilot program began on Aug. 24 and includes the following communities: The Terraces of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, Calif.: Regents Point in Irvine, Calif.; and Las Ventanas in Las Vegas, Nev.

The goals for HumanGood's pilot program focus on reducing response time as well as time spent on the ground, minimizing unnecessary ER visits and adhering to fall protocol compliance.

SafelyYou's technology detects a fall by analyzing the video feed from cameras placed in a resident's apartment, stores video only when a fall is detected and sends alerts to the care team when a fall occurs. Video of the fall is available immediately to the care team through a secure web platform, which also can be used to support conversations with the family as well as Emergency Medical Services about the need for an ER visit.

"We're excited to partner with HumanGood because they're true innovators in the senior living industry and have a keen understanding of what's needed to move forward through the pandemic," said George Netscher, President and CEO of SafelyYou. "We usually average 85% opt in from residents for our program, but right out of the gate, we already have 100% opt-in in one of HumanGood's Life Plan Communities. That's a sign of a wonderful culture built on empowering residents, families and staff to make a difference. We're thrilled to be part of it and look forward to all the good we can do together."

"We see SafelyYou as an important tool to improve the speed and adoption of fall-detection technology, which can meaningfully and measurably improve the aging experience for our residents and provide peace of mind for their loved ones," said John Cochrane, president and CEO of HumanGood. "It was important to find a partner who understands the restrictions we are working under due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SafelyYou provides the extra set of eyes needed during this critical time when the safety of our residents is our highest priority."

To learn more about reducing falls and ER visits for residents in senior living, contact [email protected].

ABOUT HUMANGOOD — HumanGood was founded on the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to live life with enthusiasm, confidence and security, regardless of physical, social or economic circumstances. Our mission is to ensure that those we serve have every opportunity to become their best selves as they define it. This extends to those who live in our communities, their family and friends and those who serve them. With approximately 5,000 team members serving more than 13,000 residents in our 21 Life Plan Communities and 95 Affordable Housing communities, HumanGood is the sixth largest nonprofit senior living provider in the country. To learn more, please visit HumanGood.org.

Originating five years ago as the doctorate research of CEO George Netscher at the top-ranked UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, SafelyYou utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to empower care staff to implement fall prevention. Following the conclusion of a NIH-sponsored study with 11 memory care communities, research demonstrated 41% fewer falls and 69% fewer ER visits from falls. Specifically designed for Memory Care, or care for residents with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, SafelyYou utilizes AI detection and subsequent fall video review to provide better support for unwitnessed falls through robust ER decision making and root cause analysis to support fall prevention. Privacy and liability are protected through cameras that only activate when a fall is detected as validated by numerous independent legal counsels and liability insurance providers. Today, this proven technology is successfully deployed in numerous communities in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.safely-you.com or call 415-579-3630.

