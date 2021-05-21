SafelyYou Presented With 2021 "Innovation Award" From LeadingAge California

SafelyYou Awarded Innovation Prize by LeadingAge California Tweet this

SafelyYou is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to detect and reduce fall risk for older adults in real time. This groundbreaking technology works by analyzing the feed from wall-mounted cameras in residents' apartments that capture video only when a fall is detected. An automated notification and video of the fall goes directly to the care team through a secure web platform, enabling them to act quickly and identify how the fall occurred. The information provided by the video can also be utilized during conversations with the resident's loved ones and emergency medical professionals when deciding if an ER visit is necessary.

Developed by George Netscher at the nationally-recognized UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, SafelyYou has now been successfully integrated into numerous senior living communities across the United States and Canada. Eskaton was an early leader in this effort, piloting the technology in multiple memory care neighborhoods to assess its efficacy. During the pilot program, this technology reduced the number of unnecessary ER visits for residents by 93% and continues to assist care partners in identifying risk factors that contribute to falls. As of today, over 341 Eskaton residents across eight (8) Eskaton senior living communities and care centers have been afforded the additional security SafelyYou provides.

"Looking forward, we believe additional artificial intelligence solutions will soon be coming to senior living. As an organization, we are committed to exploring new technologies that improve overall health and well-being for all older adults, whether living in a community setting or in their own homes."

About Eskaton

Since 1968, Eskaton has been serving Northern California older adults. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

About SafelyYou

SafelyYou is a spinoff from the top-ranked Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory which strives to advance the available tools in AI and apply them to great societal concerns. SafelyYou empowers care staff to implement fall prevention programs based on the following insights derived through the fall detection video review. For more information, visit safely-you.com or call (415) 579-3630.

