Safeology, an American Company, Definitively Inactivates Toughest Form of COVID-19 Using New UVC Technology

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeology™ (www.safeology.com), founded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made an important scientific breakthrough that offers a clear path to making public spaces safer and significantly reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Safeology has pioneered the use of UVC light fixtures to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from the air and surfaces – the gold standard in fighting a viral outbreak.

Safeology products include UVC Towers, UVC Mobile Air Purifiers, and Upper Room UVC Fixtures. The UVC Towers provide disinfection on demand for surface-based viruses and pathogens. The UVC Mobile Air Purifiers include both UVC light and HEPA filters to create the cleanest, safest air possible. And the Upper Room UVC Fixtures provide safe, continual virus inactivation as the air circulates, providing effective eradication of viruses even when people are present in the space. Designed for quick and easy installation, the Upper Room Fixtures use optimized UVC beam control to clean the air circulating through the disinfection zone. For around 50 cents a day, these fixtures provide continuous air purification that eliminates 99.9% of airborne pathogens. Upper-room placement and silent operation make them a perfect technology solution to ensure a clean, healthy environment for hotels, classrooms, office workspaces, public meeting rooms, libraries, and courtrooms.

The company announced today the results of a landmark research study proving that UVC light can effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, under the most formidable of circumstances. The research study was designed to test the disinfecting power of UVC light under two difficult conditions: achieving inactivation using dried virus rather than a hydrated or aerosolized virus and irradiating the virus at several feet, rather than mere inches.

"The Safeology research study, performed at a Level 3 Biosafety Lab, is unique in that it replicates the conditions we'd expect to see in a real-world environment, and demonstrates Safeology's ability to inactivate this deadly virus," says Joseph C. Anderson, Ph.D., Chair of Safeology's Scientific Advisory Board.

"This is the first study to use such a stringent research protocol. The results give us confidence that the novel coronavirus can be effectively eliminated in spaces with our UVC lighting. Schools, offices, hotels, healthcare facilities and restaurants can all be made safer, allowing us to return to our normal lives," adds Jim Mischel, Safeology CEO.

Safeology currently offers UVC products that safely and quickly inactivate coronavirus in the air and on surfaces, including UVC overhead lighting fixtures, UVC mobile air purifiers and UVC towers. The UVC overhead lighting fixtures and UVC mobile air purifiers are designed for use while people are present, making them safe for continual use in occupied areas.

"The use of UVC is a practical solution whose time has come," says Dr. George Diaz, Section Chief, Infectious Diseases, for Providence Regional Medical Center and Safeology Scientific Advisory Board Member. "We know that air in indoor spaces accounts for the majority of infections and if we can use UVC lighting to safely clean these public areas, we have a very effective solution to limit the spread of COVID-19 where it occurs the most."

Safeology is led by the same innovators who created Electric Mirror, a family-owned business known for its lighted mirror technology found in many of the world's five-star hotels. "At Electric Mirror we knew we had the ability to join the fight against the coronavirus. Today's breakthrough helps us move forward to save lives and save our economy," says Mischel. "I'm proud of the men and women at Safeology and Electric Mirror who made this success possible."

Prospective customers interested in learning more about Safeology, the research study, and Safeology products can contact the company at 1.844.Safeology, or [email protected].

About Safeology™

Safeology specializes in UVC-light disinfection. Designing and manufacturing UVC products and related IoT technology, Safeology employs research, engineering and R&D teams to provide solutions that reduce the airborne and surface spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.Safeology.com.

