Safeology™ UVC Disinfecting Tower Makes Hotels Safe for Guests

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As hotels and other businesses struggle to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Safeology (www.safeology.com) has released a video demonstrating new technology that will allow them to safely reopen, stay open and return to a time of normalcy. The Safeology Tower leverages the science of UV light to inactivate a wide array of pathogens, including the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The UVC-disinfection product uses smart technology to eliminate up to 99.9% of pathogens, which is the key to helping our economy thrive.

Introducing the Safeology UVC Light Tower, the leading UVC disinfection product in the fight against pathogens and viruses like SARS-CoV-2. Using scientifically-proven technology, it quickly and safely eliminates up to 99. 9 percent of surface pathogens - like the coronavirus - that are exposed to the Tower's UVC light. Leverage the science of Safeology UVC technology to disinfect your hotel, and welcome your guests back to a clean, safe hospitality experience. Safeology™ UVC disinfecting solutions are designed by a leading manufacturer of lighting and technology products. Harnessing the expertise built through decades of experience in LED and lamp fixture technology, the Safeology UVC Tower offers the utmost in effective disinfection, safe operation, ancillary services and outstanding support. When it comes to hospitality, nothing matters more to guests than cleanliness, yet the average hotel room is teeming with more bacteria than a typical home, airplane, or school. Safeology™ uses the science of UVC light to offer proven pathogen protection against germs and viruses in hospitality settings. The Safeology Tower is proven protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We can safely, quickly and efficiently eliminate up to 99.9% of surface and airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus, helping hotel operators create a clean, worry-free environment for guests," says Safeology CEO Jim Mischel. "In fact, with this technology, hotels can actually be safer than guests' homes."

This video shows how the tower works in a hotel environment. Text of the video:

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Everett, Washington, the Safeology Tower uses UVC and loT technology to allow widescale disinfection of hotels, cruise ships, restaurants, commercial spaces, classrooms, healthcare facilities, and other spaces with ease and unmatched efficiency. Far more than just a UVC lamp, the Safeology Tower was specifically created with smart technology, complete with wireless touch pad, remote-control functions, safety features, and data collection software useful for a wide range of hospitality and commercial industry needs.

Safeology has also brought together a team of national experts to navigate UVC technology and its use. The team includes George Diaz, M.D., who treated the first U.S. case of COVID-19; chemical engineer Joseph Anderson, Ph.D.; microbiologist David Rockabrand, Ph.D.; and electrical engineer Rolf Bergman, Ph.D.

The Safeology Tower™: Smart Reduction of Pathogens

The Safeology Tower eliminates up to 99.9% of surface pathogens through the effective use of UVC disinfection – a well-studied germicidal technique gaining prominence in the fight against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. Designed for both function and safety, the sleek Safeology Tower offers a unique and complete total-disinfection solution loaded with literally dozens of features, including:

Laser mapping technology to determine required UVC dosage to deactivate the virus.

Multiple safety features including PIR (passive infrared) motion sensors and AI (artificial intelligence) movement detection to ensure safe operation in unoccupied spaces.

Interactive 6.3-inch tablet with integrated wireless charger; Wi-Fi Cloud-based control and monitoring; multiple languages, and cycle-completion notification.

74-inch height for floor to ceiling, 360 o disinfection coverage; 6 high-output shatter resistant amalgam 253.7 nm UVC lamp emitters with 12,000-hour lamp life; handles and easy-roll wheels for fast deployment of unit, with self-locking casters for secure placement.

Full range of other supportive resources, including PPE equipment; complete marketing support; customer service for help with provisioning, set up, and questions; and a continuously updated online archive of related UVC information.

Review the complete list of features, and learn more about the advantages of the Safeology solution at www.Safeology.com.

About Safeology™

Created by the same team that leads Electric Mirror®, the world's largest manufacturer of lighted-mirror technology products, Safeology specializes in UVC-light disinfection. Crafting LEDs, lamps, and related IoT technology, Safeology employs researchers, engineering and R&D teams to provide wireless product solutions that reduce the spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a preeminent Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.Safeology.com.

