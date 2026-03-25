SafePaaS Announces Federated Identity Governance Architecture for Multi-Cloud and AI NHI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At RSAC™ 2026, SafePaaS announced a modern identity governance architecture designed for organizations operating across multi-cloud environments and managing the rapid growth of AI-enabled non-human identities (NHIs).

Across organizations, governance appears mature: identity platforms are deployed, roles are defined, and controls are documented. Yet governance remains fragmented. Access design, policy enforcement, and control validation operate in silos, while business processes run continuously across cloud, SaaS, ERP, and AI-driven workflows.

This disconnect is no longer a process issue—it is architectural.

Identity governance still relies on periodic review cycles, while transactions, decisions, and autonomous agents operate in real time. The result is persistent friction: lingering temporary access, accumulating exceptions, rising audit costs, and recurring findings despite remediation. Governance is not failing, but it isn't aligned with how organizations operate.

"Visibility without action is where most governance models break down," said Vrinder Randhawa, Director of Client Services at SafePaaS. "SafePaaS federated identity governance enables execution through our Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (IVIP) architecture—so policies are enforced, risks are surfaced, and governance operates continuously across the enterprise."

SafePaaS addresses this gap with a federated identity governance architecture that repositions governance as a distributed control layer. Rather than relying on centralized systems and periodic validation, governance is orchestrated in real time across the IT ecosystem—aligning identity lifecycle management, access design, policy enforcement, and control monitoring with operations.

In this model, policy is defined once and enforced consistently across systems. Identity decisions extend to both human and non-human actors, and controls are embedded directly into workflows. Assurance is continuous, not reconstructed after the fact, providing leadership with real-time visibility into exposure, exceptions, and trends.

"Governance must evolve from a compliance checkpoint into an operational capability," said Adil Khan, CEO at SafePaaS. "When architectured correctly, it enables organizations to move faster with confidence while protecting margin and ensuring accountability."

About SafePaaS

SafePaaS delivers federated governance for the age of AI agents and multi-cloud complexity, providing a unified control fabric that protects identities, transactions, data, and applications across the enterprise. It operationalizes a policy-based controls framework with real-time, event-driven identity orchestration, automating and augmenting existing identity administration and authorization processes. This distributed approach enables rapid onboarding of critical systems, ensuring all identities and access controls remain aligned with business operations while reducing risk and improving resilience and enhancing operational effectiveness.

CONTACT:

Emma Kelly

Marketing Manager

SafePaaS <https://www.safepaas.com/>, Inc. 3300 Dallas Parkway, Suite 200,

Plano, TX, 75093, USA

p: +34 678455430

e: [email protected]

SOURCE SafePaaS