SafePaaS announces Unified Privileged Access Management (UPAM) for Operating Systems, Databases, Applications, and Cloud Infrastructure at Digital Trust World.

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafePaaS, the leading Policy-based Access Governance platform and a sponsor of Digital Trust World announces its Unified Privileged Access Management (UPAM) solution to protect the digital enterprise without the complexity of traditional PAM solutions that fail to meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic, complex organizations. SafePaaS' UPAM offering enables in-depth cyber mechanisms by allowing for the discovery, monitoring, and control of access to privileged accounts, management for interactive privileged access, and just-in-time (JIT) privilege approaches.

As threat landscapes and cybersecurity threats continue to grow and evolve at unprecedented rates, organizations are looking for a single platform for Privileged Access Management that is agile and simple to manage. SafePaaS' Unified Privileged Access Management solution provides fine-grained visibility into ALL identities (including machine identities) across the entire technology stack and assets including operating servers, databases, applications, and cloud infrastructure, a key success factor in defending against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Many organizations use a fragmented approach to PAM using various tools from different vendors to address their needs. SafePaaS strengthens your security posture by simplifying PAM and unifying your tech stack into a single platform where organizations can manage and control all types of privileged authorizations for ALL identities using policy-based just-in-time access. As the digital landscape evolves, organizations must be able to monitor privileged user access, protect against heightened insider threats and ensure the risk of entitlement creep is mitigated to protect what matters most.

Bob Enders, VP Solution Specialist at SafePaaS says, "In today's multi-cloud, hybrid, dynamic environments, organizations are more vulnerable than ever to threats. They need protection without gaps." He adds, "SafePaaS provides a complete PAM solution that secures your entire tech stack by applying consistent policies to every single identity – including machines and bots."

SafePaaS is the policy-based access governance platform that automatically detects and prevents access risks, security incidents, and audit findings across the entire enterprise in one single platform. Built from the ground up, our organic, agile cloud platform allows organizations to adopt and extend identity security and access governance solutions efficiently and effectively when required. SafePaaS supports any enterprise application, any cloud infrastructure, and any IAM or ITSM system for complete governance. Policies sit at the center of our platform architecture delivering immediate value without the complexity of role-based IGA solutions.

Emma Kelly PR Relations at SafePaaS [email protected]

SOURCE SafePaaS