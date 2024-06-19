SafePaaS Introduces the latest release of its Active Governance platform for Oracle Customers

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafePaaS, the leading Policy-based Active Governance platform and sponsor of the Oracle User Group Ascend Conference introduces its Active Governance platform for Oracle customers. This enables customers to deploy modern advanced controls to replace error-prone manual IT Application Controls and IT General Controls and prevent Financial Misstatement, Fraud, and Cyber Security risks across hybrid infrastructure and applications. Now, customers can easily migrate Application Access Controls, Configuration Controls, and Transaction Controls from legacy GRC systems to the latest release.

Oracle customers have many business applications and infrastructure options in the cloud or on-premises. These include infrastructure and applications from Oracle and other technologies critical to digital transformation. For example, ServiceNow for IT Service Management; Azure AD, Okta, and SailPoint for IAM; Workday for Human Capital Management; and Salesforce for Customer Relationship Management.

In today´s complex, dynamic business environments, organizations face a barrage of risks including heightened regulatory risks, evolving cyber security threats, and emerging technology risks such as Artificial Intelligence. Legacy Governance Risk and Compliance Systems are passive by nature, and not built to protect the modern digital enterprise of hybrid, cloud, and on-premise applications.

SafePaaS Active Governance orchestrates control activities across the full scope of a digital enterprise. Autonomous control monitors generate workflows from SafePaaS to enable the management of sustainable controls testing ensuring timely risk remediation and mitigation. Businesses can reduce the risk of penalties and bottlenecks using active governance capabilities.

Robert Enders, VP Solution Specialist at SafePaaS says, "In the early days of adopting financial governance frameworks like COSO, organizations were deciding what controls to document, what processes were significant, what the likelihood and impact of risk was, and what key controls should be." He adds, "What we´ve learned since is that people need a more streamlined way of proactively managing their business. Active governance makes organizations more agile and proactive in governing future risks such as AI. All of which equals a better, more sustainable business."

SafePaaS is the policy-based active governance platform that governs people, processes, and technology in a single platform. Built from the ground up, our organic, agile cloud platform helps organizations adopt effective governance and controls, essential for overcoming obstacles and achieving business objectives. Policies sit at the center of our platform architecture delivering immediate value without the complexity of legacy governance solutions.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SafePaaS