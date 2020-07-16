SafePass Announces New Technology To Reopen America Safely

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafePass IDS, a minority-owned small business based in Prince George's County Maryland, is honored to introduce cutting-edge technology to allow Americans to safely return to life as we remember it.

"Our machine utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide, cutting-edge facial recognition software and body temperature detection that is facilitated and monitored all from a SmartApp. This allows for the examination of others from someone who is socially distanced," said founder and CEO Donald Toatley. "This results in an increase safety while still routinely scanning visitors, employees and others entering and exiting buildings."

"Our country has been crippled due to the inability to ensure safety in group settings. My hope is that our system becomes a staple in the movement and resurgence to the life we used to know so that we can feel safe going to back to work, back to school and back to some of the normalcy we are missing," explained Toatley.

In addition to this new technology, SafePass IDS is also making sure that the next generation of business owners and inventors have the resources to attend an HBCU of their choice through the SafePass.

"As a Ballou High School (DC) graduate and recipient of the Bill and Camille Cosby scholarship, I always knew it was my responsibility to ensure I paid it forward," Toatley continued. "It is because of their investment in me that I graduated from Norfolk State University."

The $1,000,000 annual scholarship fund will be available to Ballou High School seniors and can be used for secondary education or trade school training. All applications will be reviewed by Toatley directly and require an interview, essay and formal application.

For additional information, to schedule a private virtual tour of the system and interview with the founder, please email Yolonda at [email protected]. For more information on the technology, please visit www.SafePassIDS.com.

Press Contact: Yolonda Addison

[email protected]

202.780.8094

SOURCE SafePass IDS

Related Links

https://safepassids.com

