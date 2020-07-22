Safer Cars Save Drivers More on Car Insurance According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a new car can be a challenging experience, and since safety and insurance costs are key metrics for many when shopping around, ValuePenguin investigated the relationship between car insurance costs and safety.

Key findings:

Vehicles associated with fewer fatal accidents tend to have cheaper car insurance rates, while accident-prone vehicles typically face more expensive auto insurance costs.

Increased insurance costs correlated with increases in driver fatalities across all coverage types, including bodily injury and property damage liability, comprehensive, collision, and personal injury protection.

The relationship between safety and car insurance rates appeared especially prominent for smaller vehicles, though the trend was consistent for the full sample of cars analyzed.

For drivers looking at specific brands or models of car, ValuePenguin curated this list and the top 10 cheapest and most expensive vehicles to insure below.

Top five cars with the cheapest insurance rates:

Nissan Leaf Accura ILX Nissan Maxima Volkswagen GTI Subaru Legacy

Top five cars with the most expensive insurance rates:

Nissan Versa Chevrolet Sonic Kia Forte Nissan Sentra Mitsubishi Lancer

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/car-safety-study

