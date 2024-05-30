SafER has announced a Stage 3 clinical trial evaluating the SafER Negative Pressure System reducing aerosol emissions during bronchoscopic procedures

BRANSON, Mo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronchoscopy is known to be an aerosol generating procedure and produce plumes of microscopic particles, some of which may carry infectious airborne organisms, that can then be inhaled by medical personnel in attendance and subsequently pose a high-risk of those medical staff contracting the disease. "Our goal since the beginning of the pandemic has been to create a safer work environment for our friends and colleagues who are exposed to dangerous pathogens when performing aerosol generating procedures, while expanding access to those life-saving procedures for our patients," said SafER Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rick Blubaugh.

The SafER system is the world's first portable negative pressure system that utilizes HEPA filtration to capture dangerous fugitive emissions at the source – the patient. The system has been in use since the pandemic in hospitals, ambulances, and long-term facilities around the country and can be utilized during a variety of procedures including intubation, nebulizer, CPAP or Bi-Level PAP, endoscopy, and sputum or swab collection.

The study is randomized controlled and will take place in a 1,000-bed tertiary facility and is expected to enroll 80 patients over a 3-month period. The goals of the study are to assess the system and the reduction of aerosol emissions produced during bronchoscopic procedures. Results of the study are expected to be announced late this summer.

http://www.safermedicalproducts.com

