Safer Schools Together Unveils Revolutionary Behavioral and Digital Threat Assessment™ (BDTA) Management Model

News provided by

Safer Schools Together (SST)

09 Jan, 2024, 15:32 ET

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safer Schools Together (SST) a pioneering organization committed to enhancing community safety, proudly introduces its ground-breaking Behavioral and Digital Threat Assessment™ (BDTA) management model. This innovative approach aims to empower Safety/Threat Assessment teams in the early identification and assessment of individuals on the pathway to violence.

BDTA stands as the first-of-its-kind blended multidisciplinary model, seamlessly integrating Safer Schools Together's Digital Threat Assessment® (DTA) training with best practices from the National Threat Assessment Center's (NTAC) Behavioral Threat Assessment model, rooted in over two decades of comprehensive research.

The BDTA model equips Threat Assessment teams with a three-step response plan, ensuring proactive and effective measures in response to worrisome, concerning, and threat-related behaviors. Implementation of BDTA can significantly reduce the potential for violence within our communities.

The BDTA process involves the evaluation of a Subject(s) of Concern (SOC) through an initial screener, enabling Threat Assessment teams to proactively identify whether an SOC exhibits an intent to harm themselves or others. Participants will gain tools and techniques for identifying and assessing individuals engaged in threat-related behaviors, along with comprehensive data collection tools.

Additionally, the training provides an in-depth understanding of the assessment process, covering best practices for interviewing, progress monitoring, and effective management strategies. Threat Assessment teams will acquire essential skills for early identification and responding to worrisome/threat-related behavior through the unique lens of BDTA management.

Theresa Campbell, CEO and Founder of Safer Schools Together, expressed her enthusiasm for this groundbreaking model: "Our mission at Safer Schools Together has always been to ensure safer communities. The introduction of the BDTA management model represents a significant step towards achieving that goal. By providing Threat Assessment teams with the knowledge and tools they need, we hope to make schools and communities across North America safer for everyone. This model brings us one step closer to ending school and community violence."

Safer Schools Together invites educational institutions, safety professionals, and community leaders to explore the benefits of BDTA™ management by joining us for a complimentary virtual lunch and learn:

Session: Overview of Behavioral and Digital Threat Assessment™ (BDTA)
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 11:15 a.m.12:00 p.m. PST
Location: Livestreamed via Zoom
Registration: Educational Session with Safer Schools Together and Dr. Melissa Reeves

For more information and to inquire about training opportunities, please visit www.saferschoolstogether.com.

About SST:
SST is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing community safety through innovative solutions and comprehensive training for threat assessment teams. With a focus on early identification and intervention, SST, is committed to creating safer environments for schools and communities across North America.

Media Contact:
Kyla Wells
Director of Marketing
Safer Schools Together
[email protected]
604.560.2285

SOURCE Safer Schools Together (SST)

