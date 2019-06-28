Safer Solutions for Fall Recovery in the Healthcare Setting

The HoverJack Fall Kit includes the HoverJack® Air Patient Lift, HoverMatt® Air Transfer System, and HT-Air® Air Supply. In the event of a fall, caregivers use the air-assisted HoverMatt and HoverJack to transfer and lift the fallen individual with the use of air technology. The HoverJack inflates with the HT-Air to gently and efficiently lift the patient from the floor to bed or stretcher height in a supine position, minimizing pain and protecting the individual's safety until injuries are further assessed. The air-assisted HoverMatt is used to transfer the patient to and from the HoverJack, further easing the fall recovery process as it reduces the force needed to move the patient by 85-90%. The combination of these air-assisted technologies eliminates manual lifting for staff, reducing the risk of injury while providing a safer and more comfortable experience for the fallen individual.

The manner in which individuals are recovered from a fall is critical to reducing the risk of further harm, as well as reducing the risk of injury to staff. The HoverJack Fall Kit provides the critical components to address the safety of the fallen individual and the caregiver.

For more information go to: http://www.hovermatt.com/HoverJack-Fall-Recovery-Kit.html .

About HoverTech International:

Based in the Allentown, PA, HoverTech is a leader in air-assisted safe patient handling solutions that create a safer environment for both the caregiver and the patient. HoverTech offers a complete line of all-day care equipment, including the HoverMatt® Air Transfer System for lateral patient transfers, boosting, turning, and repositioning, and the unique HoverJack® Air Patient Lift for vertical patient lifting.

