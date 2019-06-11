SafeRide Technologies Collaborates With the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, Testing Two of Its Solutions in New Tel Aviv Innovation Lab

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Technologies , the first automotive cybersecurity company to offer a multi-layer deterministic and heuristic anomaly detection and threat prevention solution, today announced its collaboration with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance on a proof of concept project, to test its cybersecurity solutions on vehicles at the Alliance's new Innovation Lab Tel Aviv.

SafeRide's vSentry AI solution won the TU-Automotive award for 'Best Data/AI Product for 2019' last week in Detroit. vSentry AI uses advanced machine learning paradigms to establish the normal behavior of the vehicle, without dependencies or previous knowledge of ECU properties and protocols. Once the normal behavior is established, the machine learning models can accurately detect, categorize and flag any abnormal behavior and report it to the Connected Vehicles Security Operations Center for further analysis.

SafeRide's CAN Optimizer is a machine learning based solution that dramatically decreases the bandwidth needed to upload CAN data to the cloud providing over 95% reduction in data size, with a typical lossless compression ratio more than 5 times better than other compression algorithms that are currently on the market

"We are very proud to be working with the Alliance at their new facility in Tel Aviv," said Yossi Vardi, CEO of SafeRide Technologies. "It's exciting to be able to prove the effectiveness of our technologies in collaboration with some of the world's leading car manufacturers, and we've already demonstrated promising results in multiple live cybersecurity attack scenarios. We look forward to continuing our work and seeing our technology implemented in some of the world's most popular vehicles."

