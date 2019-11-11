SafeRide Technologies Named Auto-ISAC Strategic Partner

WASHINGTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) today announced SafeRide Technologies as a strategic partner. SafeRide is a leading automotive cybersecurity company offering artificial intelligence (AI) based anomaly detection and threat prevention solutions. SafeRide Technologies will provide its expertise on the application of AI on automotive cybersecurity to the Auto-ISAC's membership.

The Auto-ISAC Strategic Partnership Program brings great value to members collaborating with innovators who support learning and sharing tools and techniques in managing the emerging complexity of automotive cybersecurity.

SafeRide's expertise will help the Auto-ISAC achieve its key goal of preventing cyber threats in connected and autonomous vehicles. SafeRide's technology can uncover unknown vulnerabilities before an attack happens. The AI learns the normal behavior of the vehicle and can then detect any anomaly or deviation from that behavior and send an alert of a potential attack. The company's vSentry™ AI solution provides vehicle-level intrusion detection of zero-day attacks based on its vXRay™ machine learning and deep learning technology. SafeRide is the TU Automotive Awards winner for best AI/Data product for 2019.



"We welcome SafeRide Technologies as a strategic partner," said Jeff Massimilla of General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman. "We look forward to them contributing to the continuous learnings of our membership."



"We are honored to be chosen as an Auto-ISAC strategic partner," said Gil Reiter, VP of product management and marketing of SafeRide Technologies. "We are seeing huge strides in connected and autonomous vehicles, but they need to be adequately secured before they can become more mainstream. Joining Auto-ISAC's Strategic Partnership Program will allow us to collaborate with the community, sharing our knowledge and expertise, which will help enhance security and bring autonomous vehicles to the roads."

The Auto-ISAC was established by automakers in 2015 to create a community in order to enhance automotive cybersecurity across the industry, including OEMs, suppliers and the commercial vehicle sector. It is a central hub that fosters global collaboration in order to reduce the incidence of cyber-attacks, creating a safe and resilient connected vehicle ecosystem.

About SafeRide Technologies

SafeRide Technologies is the provider of vSentry™, the industry-leading multi-layer cybersecurity solution for connected and autonomous vehicles that combines state-of-the-art deterministic security solution with a groundbreaking AI profiling and anomaly detection technology to provide future-proof security and unlock data driven services. SafeRide provides OEMs, fleet operators and automotive suppliers early detection and prevention of cyber-attacks, and helps to improve operational efficiency, avoid financial damage, prevent reputation loss, and save lives. For more information, visit www.saferide.io

About Auto-ISAC

The Auto-ISAC facilitates sharing of timely and actionable information pertaining to cybersecurity threats affecting the automotive industry. It enhances the ability of the automotive industry to prepare for and respond to cyberthreats, deal with vulnerabilities and incidents, and raise awareness across the community to reduce business risks. For more information visit www.automotiveisac.com

