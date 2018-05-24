SafeRide Technologies Selected as Finalist for Two 2018 TU-Automotive Awards

SafeRide's solution provides known threat prevention, in addition to an AI, machine learning and deep learning framework for discovering the onset of unknown threats and anomalies. The platform includes an in-vehicle cybersecurity suite for real-time, multi-layer granular protection and unmediated monitoring of vehicle applications and networks, and a cloud layer for real-time security alerts, updates and remediation of new incipient risks and problems.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside this outstanding group of finalists," said Yossi Vardi, SafeRide Co-Founder and CEO. "The automotive industry is at a crucial point, as Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers and Automakers look to deploy connected vehicle applications that require cybersecurity support with no room for mistakes. Conventional cybersecurity solutions are built around a 'negative' rule-based protection model for detection and prevention of known threats, but the real challenge is that most of the threats are still unknown. Through harnessing AI technology, SafeRide's solution offers the unique ability to also uncover these threats and anomalies, and enabling the development of value-added applications with fast time to market."

Winners of the TU-Automotive Awards will be announced on June 5 at a pre-conference kick off ceremony, taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. To schedule a time to meet at TU-Automotive Detroit and learn more about SafeRide's innovative solution, please contact dannyl@saferide.io.

About SafeRide:

SafeRide is a leading provider of anomaly uncovering and cyber threat prevention solution for connected and autonomous vehicles. In addition to conventional threat detection and prevention, the company's unique software uses an AI machine-learning and deep learning framework to analyze the untapped ocean of hints that lie in seemingly disconnected sources of in-vehicle data, to uncover unknown anomalies, threats and insights systematically, and at scale.

SafeRide provides automotive vendors including Tier 1 Suppliers and OEMs with the means to lead the connected vehicle revolution and the freedom to develop differentiated vehicle value-add applications with complete peace of mind. For more information, visit https://saferide.io/.

