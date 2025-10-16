SaferWatch and Sentrycs Announce Partnership With Leading Counter-Drone Technology To Strengthen Law Enforcement Command and Response Capabilities

SaferWatch and Sentrycs Partnership brings real-time drone detection and safe mitigation directly into SaferWatch's Command Center Platform and Real-Time Response Center, empowering law enforcement with unified air and ground threat response.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SaferWatch , a leader in real-time emergency alerting and communication technology, is proud to announce a strategic integration and partnership with Sentrycs , a global innovator in counter-drone solutions. This new capability is now available to both current and new law enforcement and public safety customers, enabling them to detect, track, and respond to unauthorized drone activity with unprecedented speed and precision through the SaferWatch Command Center. Under certain conditions, users also have the ability to mitigate and take control of the unauthorized drone.

The integration brings Sentrycs' advanced, protocol-based detection and mitigation technology into the same SaferWatch Command Center Platform and Real-Time Response Center that agencies across the U.S. already use to receive tips, trigger panic buttons, stream live video, and manage incident responses. Now, SaferWatch customers can monitor airspace threats in real-time, track drone flight paths, pinpoint pilot locations, and safely neutralize unauthorized drones - all from their existing, unified platform.

"Our mission has always been to equip agencies with the tools they need to respond to evolving threats - and today, that includes drones," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "Integrating Sentrycs into our platform gives our customers the upper hand in situations where every second matters."

Sentrycs uses radio frequency (RF) protocol manipulation (often referred to as Cyber over RF, or CoRF in short) to detect, track, and identify drones as well as to locate their pilots. If and when needed it can take control of rogue drones without jamming or interfering with nearby communications. Its precise mitigation approach allows law enforcement to land drones safely, preserve evidence, and avoid the collateral disruption that traditional counter-UAS tools may cause.

"Today's public safety threats don't stop at the ground level," said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "By integrating our protocol-based counter-drone technology into SaferWatch's trusted command platform, we're giving agencies an affordable, simple, effective and proven solution, providing an accurate view of both air and ground threats, and the tools to respond in real-time. This partnership ensures law enforcement can manage drone risks with the same precision and control they apply to every other emergency."

With this integration, SaferWatch will also begin offering Sentrycs systems to law enforcement and public safety customers nationwide. Whether monitoring large events, critical infrastructure, high-risk facilities, or protecting dignitaries and VIPs, agencies can now manage drone threats with the same speed, accuracy, and accountability they rely on for every other emergency.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.saferwatchapp.com .

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch provides real-time communication, tip reporting, and emergency management solutions trusted by law enforcement, schools, businesses, and government agencies across the country. The SaferWatch platform empowers users to send instant alerts, share live video, and coordinate faster emergency response from one secure, centralized system. SaferWatchApp.com

About Sentrycs

Sentrycs is a global leader in counter-drone technology. Its protocol-based systems detect, track, and safely mitigate unauthorized drones using non-jamming RF techniques. Sentrycs solutions are deployed to protect sensitive sites, secure public events, and support law enforcement operations in the most complex environments. Sentrycs.com

