Safe's Newly Appointed Channel Chief To Aggressively Pursue $4 Billion Third-Party Cyber Risk Business

Safe provides a multi-billion dollar TAM opportunity for the channel to close cyber risk gaps for CISOs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Security, the leader in AI-driven cyber risk management, announced today the appointment of Michael Nagao as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Worldwide Channel Sales and Alliances. Before joining Safe Security, Michael was Area Vice President - America's Channel for Rubrik, Inc., where he played a leadership role in delivering $800m + ARR channel business. Michael is leading the charge for Safe Security's drive to build a 100% channel first business.

"Safe Security has experienced tremendous year-over-year growth. Our channel and alliance partners have a significant opportunity to establish themselves with the SAFE One Platform as trusted consultants to the CISO, helping organizations reduce cyber risks." said Michael Nagao, SVP of WW Channel Sales and Alliance for Safe Security. "Together with our best-in-class channel partners, we will elevate CISOs to indispensable business partners by enabling them to effectively quantify, prioritize, and manage their organization's cybersecurity/business risks rather than endlessly focusing on curating the cybersecurity stack."

The channel industry is already taking notice of Safe Security's trajectory with the company's inclusion in CRN's The 10 Hottest Cybersecurity Tools And Products Of 2024 (So Far), alongside industry heavyweights, including Crowdstrike, Fortinet, Wiz, Cisco, and more.

"Our 200% year-over-year growth reflects a significant market cyber risk gap that only our SAFE One platform uniquely addresses," said Saket Modi, Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Security. "At the 2024 RSA and Gartner conferences, it was clear CISOs and Risk Leaders were looking to shift away from existing third-party cyber risk platforms because they simply do not work. They do not want to become the next UnitedHealth or Ticketmaster headline."

Safe TPRM is the latest addition to the SAFE One platform that takes a risk-based approach using outside-in, questionnaire, and inside-out telemetry to quantify risk in a defensible manner using industry standards like FAIR™ and MITRE™ ATT&CK, all within the SAFE One platform.

Safe TPRM provides:

A risk-based approach that quantifies third-party cyber risk in financial terms and enables organizations to tier their vendors based on the potential loss to the business Prioritized risk mitigation actions based on potential financial loss and likelihood Integrated Risk Management Platform that supports outside-in, questionnaire, inside-out, Zero-trust and first-party risk Automation using Gen AI to reduce weeks of work into minutes

Michael's role is pivotal in expanding Safe Security's footprint by leveraging a channel-first model and fostering strategic alliances within the security ecosystem. Under Michael's leadership, Safe Security aims to capitalize on this momentum by strengthening its channel partnerships and driving a global partner strategy involving thoughtful marketing investments. Michael intends to elevate Safe Security's channel strategy approach to enhance the company's market position, further enhancing its status as a trusted customer advisor empowering CISOs by dramatically improving security postures.

Safe Security is the leader in AI-driven cyber risk management. SAFE One has redefined cyber risk management with its real-time, data-driven approach that consolidates third-party and first-party cyber risk in one place. This empowers CISOs to make better business decisions. Safe's peer benchmarking insights enable CISOs to track their progress against industry peers and streamline board and regulatory communications. Safe has experienced 250% ARR growth year over year–consecutively for the last two years and has raised over $100M.

