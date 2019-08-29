SafeSourcing Honored as One of the World's Top Auction Platforms by CIO Applications Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSourcing Inc., a leading eProcurement company offering a complete Procure to Pay suite of applications, has been recognized as one of the World's top auction application companies by CIO magazine.

CIO magazine has listed SafeSourcing, Inc. as one of the top ten auction platforms in its recent magazine edition. The article recognizes SafeSourcing as being a one-stop e-procurement and sourcing center, striking a balance of quality, affordability, product, and service.

"A strategic sourcing firm, SafeSourcing is at the forefront of offering a full suite of procure-to-pay tools under the SafeSourceIt™ banner which helps in reducing costs and improving efficiency" ~CIO magazine

CIO sat down with SafeSourcing CEO, Ronald D. Southard, to discuss the company's value proposition, solutions, customer base, and future plans. In addition, the featured article elaborates on how SafeSourcing plays a role in e-procurement and how it accelerates efficiency and innovation.

SafeSourcing, Inc. provides cost effective tools under the SafeSourceIt™ product family that allows companies to dramatically reduce cost of goods, capital spending, and expenses in a timely manner while also reinforcing environmental and product safety programs. Focus is placed on a company's entire spend for all products and services. SafeSourcing's early stage client engagement is specifically focused on cost reduction through the use of a detailed six step process using the SafeSourceIt™ e-RFX application suite. Visit www.safesourcing.com to learn more.

About CIO

CIO attracts the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. CIO readers gain key insights on career development for themselves and their employees, including certifications, hiring practices, and skills development, along with a strong foundation in digital transformation of their businesses.

