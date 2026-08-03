SafeSport Recognizes International Safe Sport Day with Free Training

Individuals will be able to take the SafeSport® Trained Core course at no cost

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport today announced the SafeSport® Trained Core course will be made available for free to a limited number of people across the United States for International Safe Sport Day, which is recognized on August 8.

"In all sports, so much attention is placed on athlete performance, and Safe Sport Day is a good reminder that attention also needs to be paid to creating safe spaces for athletes to thrive and fulfill their potential," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Chief Executive Officer at SafeSport. "That's why this week, and every week, we are arming sport communities with the tools to recognize, prevent, and respond to abuse."

The SafeSport® Trained Core course anchors a four-year progressive training series that provides learners with a certificate valid for one year upon completion. The course is available in multiple languages and trains individuals to:

Recognize factors unique to sport that can make athletes more vulnerable to abuse,

Apply researched-based strategies that can help protect athletes,

Know when and how to report abuse and misconduct, and

Understand the rules that help create a safer and more positive sport environment.

Between 2017 and the end of 2025, over 9 million SafeSport® online courses have been delivered to more than 4.2 million individuals nationwide.

Options to take the SafeSport® Trained Core course for free

For first-time learners outside of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement

SafeSport is offering free access to the Core course to a limited number of adults—athletes, coaches, parents, and others who care about safety in sport. The opportunity is specific to individual learners outside of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement who would otherwise need to purchase the course. Registration is open from August 3-8 on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up here, and use the code SAFESPORTDAY26 after adding the SafeSport® Trained Core course to your cart. The course must be completed by August 9. The opportunity is available to individual learners who have not taken the course previously. More information on purchasing bulk orders for an organization can be found below. Please reach out to [email protected] if you have questions about the SAFESPORTDAY26 code.

SafeSport is offering free access to the Core course to a limited number of adults—athletes, coaches, parents, and others who care about safety in sport. The opportunity is specific to individual learners outside of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement who would otherwise need to purchase the course.

For individuals within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement

If you are a member of a sport within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, the Core course is accessible for free and required for adults who have regular contact with minor athletes. Please reach out to your sport governing body for more information on how to access the course and any training requirements.

Purchasing the Core course for your organization

SafeSport frequently works with sport and youth-centered organizations outside of the Movement—currently more than 6,000—that wish to purchase the course to better educate their members, employees, and volunteers on how to recognize, prevent, and respond to abuse when it does occur.

More free resources and tools

In addition to the SafeSport® Trained series, SafeSport offers free courses for families, including parents, kids (ages 5-12), and teens (13-17).

For a comprehensive list of free SafeSport resources check out the Resource Library, which includes the Parent and Guardian's Handbook for Safer Sport and Bullying Prevention Handbook as well as resources on topics like recognizing signs and symptoms of abuse, tips for creating a positive team environment, and how to respond to abuse disclosures.

Additionally, SafeSport's free mobile app, SafeSport™ Ready, is a great tool complete with articles, interactive quizzes, and quick access to the database of individuals who have been restricted or banned from sport within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. SafeSport emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, SafeSport has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. SafeSport also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, SafeSport:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport, as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged SafeSport with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

SafeSport opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling SafeSport at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

SOURCE U.S. Center for SafeSport