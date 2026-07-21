SafeSport Begins Weekly News Announcements of Individuals Restricted from Participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Movement

Announcements aim to increase public awareness of disciplinary actions

DENVER, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today announced that it will share weekly news updates of individuals who have been added to the organization's Centralized Disciplinary Database (CDD). The CDD lists adults within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement who are currently subject to certain sanctions and restrictions that impact their participation in sport. The database is the first-of-its-kind resource for parents, employers, athletic program administrators, and everyone with a stake in athlete safety.

"Knowledge is power and maintaining safe sport environments improves when information is as accessible as possible," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, CEO of the Center and LA84 Olympic Gold Medalist. "By sharing weekly news updates of individuals who have been added to the Centralized Disciplinary Database, we hope to improve safeguarding through increased public awareness."

In addition to appearing on the CDD, weekly updates can be viewed online.

Procedural due process and the ability to arbitrate a decision are afforded to those accused of abuse and misconduct, and the Center relies on the preponderance of evidence standard in its decisions. As part of these weekly updates, the Center will also share the results of arbitration decisions in instances where a Respondent requests a hearing to challenge the Center's findings and sanctions. Arbitration proceedings take place before an independent arbitrator whose decision is final. Review the SafeSport Code for further details on the Center's arbitration process as well as the 2025 Annual Report.

Other than the information contained on the CDD, the Center cannot provide further detail on specific cases and does not comment to protect the identity of claimants and maintain the integrity of the confidential investigative process.

About the CDD

Federal law requires the Center to maintain a public database of adults currently barred from sport participation within the U.S. Movement. The CDD is updated in real time and serves as one important safety tool for athletes, parents, coaches, sport administrators, and sport and non-sport organizations. The Center encourages the use of the CDD as a complement to background checks, criminal records checks, and other screenings.

Violations of the SafeSport Code

Types of misconduct listed on the CDD include the following.

Criminal Disposition refers to a criminal charge or disposition analogous to conduct prohibited by the Code. Criminal Dispositions allow the Center to act quickly in the interest of protecting the sport community while a criminal investigation and judicial processes are ongoing. The Center maintains the ability to investigate and adjudicate the underlying allegations, subsequently or concurrently. (See the SafeSport Code starting on page 13.)

Sexual Misconduct can include nonconsensual contact and intercourse, sexual exploitation, exposing a minor to sexual content, sexual hazing and bullying behavior. Some more specific examples include nonconsensual kissing and touching, any type of nonconsensual sexual penetration, recording or photographing intimate parts without consent, disseminating real or simulated intimate recordings or photographs without consent, and behavior of a sexual nature that is intended or likely to hurt, control, or diminish a minor. (See the SafeSport Code starting on page 14.)

Sexual Harassment includes "any unwelcome physical or verbal conduct, or any written, pictorial, or visual communication directed at or about an individual or group of individuals because of that individual's or group's actual or perceived sex." (See the SafeSport Code starting on page 15.)

Individuals can be listed on the CDD for more than one type of violation. See the SafeSport Code, starting on page 12, for details on all forms of prohibited conduct. More information on the types of misconduct included on the CDD can be found here.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.



With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

SOURCE U.S. Center for SafeSport