U.S. Center for SafeSport Releases Annual Report and Strategic Plan

Data shows significant reduction in case resolution times, 4.2 million trained since 2017

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today on world Olympic & Paralympic Day released its 2025 Annual Report, which provides an overview of activities, milestones, and data for the Center's ninth year of operation. In tandem, the Center also released its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan, charting the organization's course to LA28 and beyond.

We’re beginning a new chapter at the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Sport is more than competition. It is a community. One that spans Olympic and Paralympic athletes on the world stage to young people just finding their footing in a local gym, pool, or court. Athletes lit the torch by speaking up about abuse and misconduct. And now it's up to all of us to carry this work forward. Together, we lead the movement to make sport safer for all. Speed Speed

"Data shows we have reduced case resolution time as well as the number of cases that have lingered beyond two years in our process," said Olympian Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Center for SafeSport. "This hard-won progress exemplifies a commitment to continuous improvement and provides a strong foundation to launch our strategic path forward to LA28 and beyond."

Highlights from the 2025 annual report include:

Receiving a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of reports of abuse and misconduct with almost 9,700 compared to the previous year.

Reducing the time it takes to resolve cases across all outcome types by 25% while case volume grew by 30% when comparing the two years before and after numerous process changes were implemented on April 1, 2024.* For fully-adjudicated cases, which are more time intensive to resolve, the Center reduced resolution time by 9% while the number of these cases grew by 23% when comparing the same two-year period.

Reducing the number of cases that have been open longer than two years by 75% to 26 cases at the end of 2025. That number has gone down this calendar year and currently stands at 8 cases.

Auditing all National Governing Bodies to ensure consistent application of prevention policies.

Offering more than 9 million trainings to 4.2 million individuals since 2017.

Developing a comprehensive Digital Resource Library to enhance access to education as well as a flowchart resource for navigating the Response & Resolution process.

The release of this report coincides with the release of the Center's Strategic Plan for 2026-2028. The plan is grounded in feedback received through a national listening tour, establishes a new mission statement, "We lead the movement to make sport safer for all," and outlines three core strategies:

Elevated Programs & Experience

Elevate our programs and services to enhance understanding and the experience with SafeSport. Athlete and Stakeholder Trust & Coordination

Coordinate with our athlete and stakeholder communities to optimize safeguarding in sport. Organizational Excellence

Build a people-first culture and sustainable operating model that strengthens our capacity to deliver on our mission.

Today, CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley will host a virtual State of SafeSport where she will discuss the organization's evolution to date, address feedback from stakeholders, and share the vision for the future direction of SafeSport.

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 12-1 p.m. MT

RSVP: Register here

*Every case is different, and—even when aggregated over months and years of time—various factors apply, including complexity, the needs of Claimants, law enforcement investigations, litigation, and the time required to properly move a case through all relevant stages of the R&R process. The R&R process improvement data and findings present overarching trends, noting that small variations from year-to-year are expected and that any one case may take longer than average.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

SOURCE U.S. Center for SafeSport