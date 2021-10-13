SafeStreets Wins HomeSecurityReviews.org Best Home Security of 2021

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSecurityReviews.org, an independent online home security reviews site, announced today that SafeStreets — ADT Authorized Provider has been honored for the Best Home Security System of 2021. HomeSecurityReviews.org recognized SafeStreets for having the best home security system, best home security app, and best home security monitoring of the 11 ranked providers.

Honoree SafeStreets' Smart Security Pro Installs Smart Lock ADT Control App Named Best Home Security App

HomeSecurityReviews.org scoured over 100,000 consumer reviews of home security systems, landing on those compiled by independent review portal TrustPilot. Also evaluated were the home security apps on the App Store and Google Play, as well as home security monitoring, by considering monitoring center redundancy and industry experience.

"What we found was impressive," said Jerry Allen, Senior Writer at HomeSecurityReviews.org. "SafeStreets topped every metric we looked at. Their customers were most likely to rate them "Great" or "Excellent" of the 11 companies evaluated. And, as an ADT Authorized Provider, SafeStreets leans on ADT's industry-best nine redundant monitoring centers in North America, and the ADT Control app, which topped home security app ratings. Those reviews are important, because the smartphone app is now the window into modern home security."

Integrity of customer reviews was crucial to the process, with fake online ratings having the power to sabotage many purchase decisions. That's where TrustPilot proved integral.

"TrustPilot is an independent collector and evaluator of consumer reviews," said Allen. "They have a staff of over 70 people committed to separating the proverbial wheat from the chaff. That allowed them to remove over two million fake reviews in 2020 alone. We wanted genuine reviews, and we believe TrustPilot had them."

"Consumers should question reviews, and we invite them to question ours," Allen continued. "The decisions we made, and the data we used to make them are detailed thoroughly on our site. We hope people will take a look for themselves."

SafeStreets — ADT Authorized Provider sells and installs ADT-monitored home security systems nationally, with a footprint covering 90% of the U.S. population. They carry over 46,000 customer reviews on TrustPilot, by far the most of any company in this analysis. Over 94% of those reviewers rated them "5 Stars/Excellent."

