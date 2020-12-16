SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeToNet Limited, a leading force in child online safety, announces the acquisition of Philadelphia-based Content Watch Holdings, Inc., parent company of Net Nanny, one of the world's best known and most influential parental-control companies.

SafeToNet's award-winning safeguarding and digital wellbeing app uses an AI-powered intelligent keyboard in real time to automatically detect and filter threats such as bullying, sextortion, abuse, and aggression while fully protecting the privacy rights of the child. Combined with Net Nanny's technology, the AI will automatically block an app, a camera, or even lock a phone if the software detects an immediate risk to a child, bringing unique and revolutionary features to the child online safety marketplace.

Founded in 2017 in the UK, SafeToNet has quickly become a respected authority in cyber safety worldwide. This acquisition significantly strengthens SafeToNet's US presence where it recently launched SafeToNet Americas, also based in Philadelphia, as part of the company's global expansion. In addition to the direct consumer market, the company plans to deploy a derivative of its safeguarding keyboard onto the technology used by schools across the country.

Richard Pursey, Chairman of SafeToNet said: "We are delighted to have joined forces. Net Nanny has been synonymous with online safety for over 20 years. It is renowned for its use of deep tech and AI to filter harmful web content. By bringing our two products together, we will significantly enhance the safety of children online."

Frank Fox, CEO of SafeToNet Americas said: "We share a common mission to protect children against the threats they face in their digital world. With this acquisition, we are creating a powerful partnership to help empower parents and children to better cope with these difficult situations."

Joey Thompson, CEO of Content Watch said: "SafeToNet's approach to online safety stands out in the industry. Their real-time video threat-detection technology is world leading. This marks a significant moment in online safety, and we can't wait to get started."

The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion.

