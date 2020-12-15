SafeTraces and SGS Galson Deliver Groundbreaking veriDART Solution for Indoor Air Quality. Tweet this

At the cutting edge of health science, building science, and data science, the veriDART by SafeTraces is the first and only diagnostic solution for verifying engineering controls for aerosol contaminants. Developed with the support of the National Institutes of Health and world-class experts at MIT and Stanford, veriDART leverages patented DNA-tagged particles that safely mimic the mobility of airborne pathogens to identify hotspots, assess ventilation and filtration, and verify remediations with empirical data. veriDART's data analytics provide a level of scientific and empirical rigor often lacking in engineering control decisions that have significant occupational health and safety, as well as financial, consequences, both short- and long-term.

SafeTraces' agreement with SGS Galson will focus on national and eventual global distribution of veriDART to meet overwhelming demand from multinational companies, commercial real estate owners, and public infrastructure managers, among others, amidst unprecedented indoor air quality challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, SGS Galson will offer veriDART as part of its comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Services covering indoor air quality, surface decontamination, and worker hygiene.

SafeTraces' CEO Erik Malmstrom stated, "COVID-19 has created an unprecedented occupational health and safety risk that has led to massive disruptions in the built environment. Those responsible for facility management and safety have lacked effective solutions for assessing and mitigating airborne exposure risk, which is key to keeping buildings open and safe during the pandemic and beyond. SafeTraces is excited to be collaborating with a world-class leader like SGS to meet the huge and urgent need for veriDART across the US and world."

Lisa Swab, SGS Galson Laboratory Director, said, "A major aspect of our mission is to provide data to protect people from hazardous exposures. Collaborating with SafeTraces by offering veriDART will immensely help our clients provide remediation solutions during these perilous time to the built environment."

