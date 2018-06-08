safeTstep by Payless & Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston, Inc. - Taking Steps to Serve the Community

TOPEKA, Kan., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- safeTstep, the business-to-business division of Payless ShoeSource, partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Houston/ Galveston, Inc. earlier this month to promote the Extreme Weather Ready Expo, which drew more than 4,000 Houstonians preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provided free dental screening, medical checkups and immunizations. safeTstep also donated several pairs of shoes to give away during the event.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/ Galveston, Inc.

"The event was a huge success," said Karen LaFleur, Communications Director of RMHC of Greater Houston/Galveston, Inc. "It's great to see community healthcare leaders, local agencies and sponsors coming together to positively impact so many children and families."

"And don't forget that every time you visit a McDonald's restaurant, you can support RMHC programs by dropping spare change in an RMHC donation box at the pay-counter or drive-thru," said LaFleur.

safeTstep is the preferred footwear provider for many businesses and their employees in a variety of industries, including the food service industry. Because all safeTstep styles are made with a patented slip-resistant tread and come with a 24/7 Comfort Insole™, they appeal to many individuals in non-work environments as well, for those safety and comfort features.

"safeTstep is all about safety," said Matt Lemke, Director, safeTstep, "which typically takes the form of safety in the workplace, such as a McDonald's restaurant. But in this case, we were thrilled to partner with RMHC of Greater Houston/Galveston to promote safety in the community."

About safeTstep

safeTstep™ by Payless ShoeSource is the business-to-business provider of slip-resistant footwear preferred by employers in the food service, industrial, healthcare and hospitality industries. Available at any Payless ShoeSource retail store or online at Payless.com, the safeTstep brand has been providing slip-resistant footwear for more than 15 years. For more information, please visit safeTstep.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston, Inc.

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. For more information or to inquire about community involvement opportunities, please visit rmhcghg.org.

