Safeture AB - New report about the 2025 Hurricane Season: Tropical Storms Are Spreading

LUND, Sweden, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing impacts of climate change, tropical storm activity is now reaching areas once considered safe. The latest report, "Hurricane Season 2025," published by Safeture, a Swedish company specializing in people risk management technology, in collaboration with Riskline, a leading provider of travel risk intelligence, offers an in-depth look at essential information for staying safe and informed during the season.

Areas such as Western Europe, the Middle East, and Central Africa are increasingly experiencing the impact of hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons. The latest report highlights that proactive preparation, rather than mere reaction, is now essential for protecting both individuals and business activities globally.

The report includes a summary of last year:

Europe experienced record-breaking storm activity, including Hurricane Kirk and Storm Herminia , which resulted in widespread flooding and transportation congestion across Central and Northern Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The Philippines encountered an unprecedented six typhoons in one month, including two Super Typhoons. Australia was hit by Category 5 Cyclone Zelia.

Americas: The Atlantic experienced 18 named storms-surpassing the seasonal average-with Hurricanes Milton and Helen affecting the U.S., and Hurricane Beryl setting records in the Caribbean.

"Hurricane Season 2025," produced by Riskline, outlines essential travel safety strategies, health risk mitigations, and emergency preparedness protocols. The guide also stresses the importance of flexible travel policies, access to real-time alerts, and secure accommodations equipped with disaster plans.

Advice on organizational preparedness includes:

Training staff on emergency procedures and evacuation protocols.

Monitoring official weather and travel advisories in real-time.

Ensuring comprehensive health and evacuation insurance coverage for all travelers.

Integrate travel risk management tools like Safeture's platform.

"Storms are now unpredictable, global, and increasingly destructive," says Jonas Brorson, CMO at Safeture. "This guide helps companies plan intelligently and respond quickly."

