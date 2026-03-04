Safeture Secures Landmark Five-Year Agreement with Global Health and Security Leader

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, a leading provider of people risk and travel risk management solutions headquartered in Lund, Sweden, has signed one of the largest agreements in the company's history, a five-year contract for its technology platform, valued at approximately SEK 23 million, with the possibility of an additional extension.

The agreement is with a major global health, security, and risk management provider that supports multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and insurers worldwide.

Under the partnership, Safeture's technology platform will be deployed to strengthen the provider's insurance market operations, enabling enhanced visibility, faster response times, and improved protection for people traveling and working globally.

Safeture offers one of the market's most advanced and scalable People Risk Management platforms, enabling organizations to automate risk monitoring, gain real-time visibility into their workforce, deliver precise alerts, and integrate seamlessly with travel, HR, and communication systems, helping protect people wherever they are in the world.

"This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Safeture," says Magnus Hultman, Safeture's CEO. "This five-year agreement not only validates the strength of our platform for the benefit of our partners but is also expected to positively impact our results starting at the end of the first quarter."

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Sweden-based SaaS company that provides a market-leading People Risk Management platform to help organizations protect their people anywhere in the world. By combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and instant mass communication, Safeture enables faster response, stronger duty of care, and better decision-making for global operations.

Trusted by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organizations, Safeture supports travel, facility, and workforce safety through a scalable, partner-centric platform.

Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (STO: SFTR). Redeye Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

