Safety 1st Brings Oh Sh*T Kit and Social Safety Pack to Market to Meet the Needs of Today's Parents

Parents will understand, the Oh Sh*t Kit speaks for itself. A one-of-its-kind on-the-go disposable kit for when things get messy, this convenient pack includes a diaper, wipes, hand sanitizer, changing pads, trash bags and even comes with a face covering and a pair of disposable gloves. Easy to stow away in any car, purse, backpack, or travel bag, the Oh Sh*t Kit contains everything needed for unexpected messes and will quickly become every parent's new must-have before leaving the house.

Safety 1st also launched the Social Safety Pack, a product that families will be thankful they have in their back pocket now more than ever. This on-the-go disposable germ fighting kit includes two face coverings, two hand sanitizer packets and two pairs of gloves. Ideal to grab before any trip, keep in your child's backpack or stow in the car, the Social Safety Pack is sure to ease parents into the new normal.

It's clear that times have changed. While most sanitizing items are sold separately, the Social Safety Pack pulls everything together in a convenient kit that can be taken anywhere and everywhere. Easy to bring on any trip, parents and families can feel confident they are always prepared.

"At Safety 1st, every product is designed with parents in mind," said Kellee Senic, Director of Home Safety and Infant Health. "While staying one step ahead of baby is nearly impossible, accidents happen, and it is our hope both of these products will help parents be better prepared for any situation they might encounter and ensure they are keeping their children safe and healthy."

Both the Oh Sh*t Kit and Social Safety Pack are available at Safety1st.com and Amazon.com for $9.99 or as a 3-pack for $26.99.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

