Safety 1st Sets Highest Standard In Safety, Raising The Bar For Child Proofing & Child Home Safety Products

FOXBORO, Mass., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the global leader in juvenile products, today announces its Highest Standard in Safety commitment for key products in its Safety 1st Home Safety line. While many juvenile product categories, including swings, walkers and car seats, are strictly regulated by government agencies, manufacturers of locks and latches used for child proofing are not currently held to any mandatory guidelines. With the Highest Standard in Safety commitment, Safety 1st is formalizing its industry-leading, self-imposed manufacturing and testing standards to deliver superior products to families.

Thirty years ago, Safety 1st rolled out its first collection of home safety products and has since been a leader and innovator in the category. As the needs of parents, children and the homes they reside in have changed, Safety 1st has evolved its product development and testing methods to better accommodate today's families. With the introduction of the Highest Standard in Safety commitment, Safety 1st continues to provide simple, easy-to-use home safety products that exceed stringent internal standards, consistently outperform competitors in lab and in-home tests, and deliver superior performance.

"Young children are naturally curious about items inside drawers and cabinets, but have the highest risk of being injured at home," said Stuart Babb, Safety 1st. "At Safety 1st, we are raising the bar to ensure that our locks and latches are easy to install yet sturdy enough to withstand everyday pulls and tugs, keeping children safer and giving parents confidence and peace of mind. Our Highest Standard in Safety is a commitment to consumers to ensure the strength, durability and overall quality of our products."

The Highest Standard in Safety commitment encompasses proprietary testing methods including head-to-head competitive lab tests, as well as in-home trials to test the locks and latches in an environment to see how children and parents interact with the products. Through this extensive process, Safety 1st is able to quickly identify opportunities to improve design, manufacturing or product instructions, offering families the most innovative and trusted home safety products available on the market.

Based on Safety 1st leadership in testing, design and manufacturing, and with no current standards that manufacturers must adhere to for locks and latches, Dorel Juvenile is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), ASTM International and other organizations to establish standards for all home safety products nationwide.

To learn more about Safety 1st Home Safety products and the Highest Standard in Safety commitment, visit www.safety1st.com/provenstronger.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti.

