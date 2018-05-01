Safety 1st unveils WiFi baby monitor featuring best-in-class technology and the first smart audio parent unit.

FOXBORO, Mass., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the global leader in juvenile products, today announces the launch of the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor with Smart Audio Parent Unit, adding to the Safety 1st portfolio of trusted home safety products. Designed for parents who want peace of mind from a reliable WiFi baby monitor, the Safety 1st monitor, lets parents see and hear their baby at any time and from anywhere in crystal clear HD 720p video quality.

According to research from Dorel Juvenile Group, 72 percent of parents prefer to monitor their children on a smart device. Providing convenient monitoring of the nursery from anywhere, and customizable options on the level and type of monitoring, the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor provides the utmost flexibility for today's parents. The new monitor is the product of a design process that leverages Dorel Juvenile's deep expertise in juvenile products, extensive parent feedback, innovative approaches to old problems and the use of best-in-class componentry. The resulting monitor delivers high-quality video and audio monitoring, industry-leading security technology and a simple, intuitive, and dependable user experience.

"In speaking with parents our team identified a need in the market for a baby monitor that was carefully designed to deliver everything today's parents want and need, without superfluous elements that compromise performance and peace of mind," said Stuart Babb, Senior Director of Global Marketing at Dorel Juvenile Group. "At Safety 1st we take great pride in delivering high-quality products that put family safety first, and we are excited to add this monitor to what will be a growing portfolio of connected nursery products."

According to the FCC's Broadband Progress Report, 39% of rural Americans lack access to high speed internet. The Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor was built with best in class componentry and designed to stream high definition, high speed video right to the high-resolution screen on a parent's smartphone – even on connections with low-bandwidth. The end result is a baby monitor that delivers the sharpest video quality with minimal buffering delays. A wide 130 degree viewing angle lets parents see the whole nursery without ever needing to pan or tilt, and 12 infrared LEDs lets parents see better in the dark.

The true innovation lies in the one-of-a-kind, hands free smart audio device that is sound and motion activated. It lets parents hear their baby from anywhere in the home and allows parents to easily view their baby just by pulling out their phone. And because traditional video monitors have poor battery life, Safety 1st designed the smart audio parent unit to last for up to 12 hours or more on a single charge. The smartphone integration also enables parents to set motion and sound sensitivity levels, communicate via two-way talk, access free 24-hour timeline events, share moments directly to text or social media and provide caregivers viewing access. Additionally, the baby monitor has an on-board enhanced physical encryption chip, which sets up a separate firewall between the monitor and a home's internet connection to protect privacy.

Available now at Amazon, BuyBuyBaby.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor retails for $149.99, or $199.99 with the audio unit included.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

