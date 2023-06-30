Safety Alert Relating to Counterfeit Maggi Masala-ae-Magic Seasoning Sachets in the U.S.

News provided by

Nestlé USA

30 Jun, 2023, 19:10 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé USA has been made aware by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a small amount of Maggi Masala-ae-Magic Seasoning Sachets were sold to some U.S. retail outlets, and that product has tested positive for Salmonella. The affected product was not manufactured by Nestlé, nor does Nestlé sell this product in the United States.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Public Health Alert, the product has a code date of 20640 455AA and was distributed to retail customers in 12 states (GA, NC, OH, MD, TN, TX, MS, FL, VA, NJ, NY and PA) by Amin Trading Agency LLC.

Our understanding is that some of the counterfeit product made it to limited retail shelves, and we want to ensure consumers are aware of the potential safety risk of consuming this counterfeit product. Any consumers who purchased it should not consume and dispose of it immediately.

No Maggi products produced and distributed by Nestlé are impacted.

SOURCE Nestlé USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.