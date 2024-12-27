Safety and Education Foundation Promotes Safe and Responsible New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebrations

SOUTHPORT, N.C., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans gear up to celebrate New Year's Eve using consumer fireworks, the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation (Foundation) launches its nationwide "Celebrate Safely: Responsible Fireworks Use" campaign.

Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the Foundation, underscores the importance of combining celebration with safety, stating: "We encourage consumers who plan to use fireworks to celebrate the New Year to act responsibly, be safe, and stay legal. Education is the key to safety, and our campaign provides valuable information to ensure celebrations are not only spectacular but also injury-free."

To reinforce these safety tips, the Foundation's "Celebrate Safely" campaign includes a series of educational videos and social media posts that will be promoted on social media platforms leading up to the holiday. The Foundation safety videos can be viewed at https://www.celebratesafely.org/fireworks-safety-videos and additional safety tips can be viewed at https://www.CelebrateSafely.org/safety-tips.

The videos are aimed at educating the public about the safe use of legal consumer fireworks, providing tips on selecting the right location, sober use, audience safety, and purchasing legal fireworks.

Additional safety tips for New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations include:

Purchase from Reliable Sellers : Ensure fireworks are obtained from reputable, licensed fireworks retailers, preferably in the jurisdiction where they will be used.

: Ensure fireworks are obtained from reputable, licensed fireworks retailers, preferably in the jurisdiction where they will be used. Read and Follow the Instructions: Thoroughly review and adhere to all warnings and instructions included on the packaging.

Thoroughly review and adhere to all warnings and instructions included on the packaging. Be Safe: Pick a location with a flat surface free of flammable grass, debris, and/or structures, and keep spectators at a safe distance.

Pick a location with a flat surface free of flammable grass, debris, and/or structures, and keep spectators at a safe distance. Stay Sober: Remember that alcohol and fireworks do not mix, have a sober and responsible adult handle the fireworks.

Remember that alcohol and fireworks do not mix, have a sober and responsible adult handle the fireworks. Soak Before You Dispose: Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and placing them in a metal trash can away from structures.

Katherine Guccione, President of the Foundation, emphasizes the significance of staying legal while using fireworks, stating: "Our videos not only guide viewers on safe practices but also stress the importance of staying legal when and where you choose to celebrate with fireworks. This ensures that we can continue enjoying this American tradition while keeping people safe and preventing unnecessary added work for local law enforcement agencies."

The American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation, a non-profit industry member-funded organization, is funding the nationwide consumer safety campaign to help empower individuals with the right information and resources to reduce fireworks-related incidents.

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The APSEF, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, focuses on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The "Celebrate Safely" initiative aims to instill a proper understanding of consumer fireworks usage, discourage misuse, and decrease fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Learn more at CelebrateSafely.org.

Media Contact:

Julie L. Heckman

Executive Director American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

Mobile: (240) 401-4513

Email: [email protected]

#CelebrateSafely #LightUpSafely #NewYearsEveSafety

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation