Safety and Education Foundation Promotes Safe and Responsible New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebrations

SOUTHPORT, N.C., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans gear up to celebrate New Year's Eve using consumer fireworks, the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation (Foundation) launches its nationwide "Celebrate Safely: Responsible Fireworks Use" campaign.

Brandon Corn, President of the Foundation, underscores the importance of combining celebration with safety, stating: "Fireworks and New Year's can go together when safety leads the celebration. Use legal products, follow all directions, and take simple precautions so everyone can welcome the year ahead injury-free. Through our Celebrate Safely campaign, we're sharing the practical tips and resources consumers need to enjoy fireworks responsibly."

To reinforce these safety tips, the Foundation's "Celebrate Safely" campaign includes a series of educational videos and social media posts that will be promoted on social media platforms leading up to the holiday. The Foundation safety videos can be viewed at https://www.celebratesafely.org/new-years-eve-safety and additional safety tips can be viewed at https://www.celebratesafely.org/safety-tips.

The videos are designed to educate consumers on the safe use of legal fireworks, including guidance on selecting an appropriate location, maintaining audience safety, remaining sober while handling fireworks, and purchasing fireworks legally.

Additional safety tips for New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations include:

Purchase from Reliable Sellers : Ensure fireworks are obtained from reputable, licensed fireworks retailers, preferably in the jurisdiction where they will be used.

: Ensure fireworks are obtained from reputable, licensed fireworks retailers, preferably in the jurisdiction where they will be used. Read and Follow the Instructions: Carefully review and follow all warnings and usage instructions provided on the product packaging.

Carefully review and follow all warnings and usage instructions provided on the product packaging. Choose a Safe Location: Use fireworks on a flat, open surface free of dry grass, debris, or nearby structures, and ensure spectators remain at a safe distance .

Use fireworks on a flat, open surface free of dry grass, debris, or nearby structures, and ensure spectators remain at a safe distance Stay Sober: Alcohol and fireworks do not mix; designate a sober, responsible adult to handle fireworks.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix; designate a sober, responsible adult to handle fireworks. Soak Before You Dispose: Soak used fireworks in water before placing them in a metal trash container away from buildings or combustible materials

Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the Foundation, highlighted the broader community impact of the video campaign, stating: "These videos reinforce that safe fireworks use also means legal fireworks use. When people understand and follow local laws, communities are safer, emergency resources are not unnecessarily strained, and families can continue to enjoy this tradition responsibly."

The American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation, a non-profit industry member-funded organization, is funding the nationwide consumer safety campaign to help empower individuals with the right information and resources to reduce fireworks-related incidents.

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The APSEF, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, focuses on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The "Celebrate Safely" initiative aims to instill a proper understanding of consumer fireworks usage, discourage misuse, and decrease fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Learn more at CelebrateSafely.org.

