Safety and excellent Korea HA filler provided by Forest Hills Lab at Cosmoprof of Asia Digital Week - Scheduled to obtain CE in July 2021

Thorough quality control and GMP management have minimized the causes of side effects that can occur in the manufacturing process.

1) Safe materials

The product contains high purity hyaluronic acid for ophthalmic applications made by Shiseido, a Japanese brand.

2) Thorough sterilization

Thorough sterilization processes have lowered the standard level of endotoxin (EU/ml) in their products to 0.5EU/ml or less (cf. the European standard: 12.6EU/ml)

3) Strict purification

The residues of BDDE which is used in the cross-linking process have not been detected in the quality inspection, minimizing side effects and maximizing safety.

Xspurt's ZERO (Zero BDDE & Reliable Operation) Technology, no BDDE residues have been detected in Xspurt products before and after sterilization, minimizing side effects and maximizing safety. BDDE is a chemical used to prevent the fast degradation of hyaluronic acid fillers. Thorough purification processes are required because BDDE residues remaining after cross-linking can cause side effects.

Forest Hills Partners Hong Kong Limited ("FHP"), a Hong Kong company, established R&D, sales and marketing functions for easy expansion into China and other regional markets to leverage Korean technological prowess, brand reputation and attention to quality. FHP is manufacturing and selling cosmeceutical products primarily developed from Korea, ranging across HA filler, meso serum, medical device and other related cosmetic supplements. The management team possesses in-depth market experiences in producing the best Korean technologies for filler products. Mstone Partners adds value through a global network in the healthcare sectors and therapeutic drug development experiences, including FHL's network with MeCox CureMed. FHP strives to being there high-quality and innovative products to all corners of the world in an affordable and seamless fashion.

For product enquiry, please contact

Cheukyin Chow - Sales & Marketing Assistant Manager

Tel: +852-21550487

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.foresthillslab.com

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia