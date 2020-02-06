Safety and Security are Two Major Points of Focus for the Players of Global Self-Driving Car Market -Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are several factors that are responsible for an exceptional growth of global self-driving car market says Transparency Market Research's recent report. Moreover, the growth of the market is also attributed to drivers such as development of advanced technologies and growing demand for intelligent driving solutions. As per the report the market is anticipated to witness a staggering 89% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2030. Additionally, lucrative opportunities such as growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and stimulated preference of the customers towards a relaxed and effortless driving shall support the global self driving car market to surpass the mark of US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2030, says the report.

"The concept of self-driving vehicles incepted and prototyped in mid 1980s has come a long way today. What was once mere a university project in the Carnegie Mellon University has now become one of the major attraction for automotive manufacturers? With the development of cognitive technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, the global self-driving car market is expected to offer a substantial growth potential to the players during the tenure of 2019 to 2030" –Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings in Self-Driving Car Market Report

Internet of Things (IoT) is the core technology that is propelling the growth of the global self-driving car market. Coupled with technologies like Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence , the innovative cars can overcome any obstacle on the road while driving.

is the core technology that is propelling the growth of the global self-driving car market. Coupled with technologies like and , the innovative cars can overcome any obstacle on the road while driving. Hybrid vehicles are expected to emerge as a dominant segment in fuel type category. The dominance of the segment is the result of growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles.

are expected to emerge as a dominant segment in fuel type category. The dominance of the segment is the result of growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles. The Hardware category of the global self-driving vehicles market is dominated by camera segment. This prominence is subjected to the extensive use of cameras at various terminals of the vehicles to provide real-time data to on-board computer.

Global Self-Driving Car Market: Key Drivers

Majorly driven by development of technologies like IoT and AI, the global self-driving cars market owes its growth to various other factors also. The most important factor contributing to the growth is the rising demand for roadside safety of the drivers and passengers. As per various studies, more that 90% of the accidents are the result of human errors. Among these accidents, 50% have proven to be fatal. It is here where the demand for a vehicle arises that can autonomously understand the surrounding and eliminate the chances of human errors. With the development of self-driving cars, manufacturers can ensure the safety of the customers.

Some other factors propelling the growth of the self-driving car market are:

Improving Data connectivity technologies like Wi-Fi, 5G, and various other mode of connection are making the data collection and processing smooth with every passing day.

like Wi-Fi, 5G, and various other mode of connection are making the data collection and processing smooth with every passing day. Improving quality of sensors that shall accomplish the task of data collection through various medium is further enabling the manufacturers to develop smarter cars, propelling the growth of global self-driving car market in estimated duration.

Key Impediments for Global Self-Driving Car Market

Apart from the positive aspect of the global self-driving car market, the Transparency Market Research's report also enlightens the readers with the challenges that are prevalent in the market. This insight help the players to develop strategies that can help the organizations with sustainable future. Also, with the help of this information, the players can have better decision-making and generate better revenue.

Major challenges profiled in the study are mentioned below:

Though Artificial Intelligence, is bringing wonders to other businesses, for implementing in self-driving cars, the technology must be able to perceive the nature, type, condition, and distance of the obstacle from the vehicle. However, it is not an easy task for generic AI. Nevertheless, the development of perceptive AI in under process, once deployed, the technology can provide perceptive intelligence to the cars.

is bringing wonders to other businesses, for implementing in self-driving cars, the technology must be able to perceive the nature, type, condition, and distance of the obstacle from the vehicle. However, it is not an easy task for generic AI. Nevertheless, the development of perceptive AI in under process, once deployed, the technology can provide perceptive intelligence to the cars. Total dependency on the machine has just been accepted partially by the users across the globe. To gain a sustainable future, the developers must be able to attract the critics and convert them into an admirer of the concept.

Global Self-Driving Car Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe collectively hold the lion's share in global self-driving car market. This is because, the regions are founders and inceptors of Industry 4.0 and have various large, medium and small businesses that are developing solutions that can improve the functionality of self-driving vehicles.

collectively hold the lion's share in global self-driving car market. This is because, the regions are founders and inceptors of Industry 4.0 and have various large, medium and small businesses that are developing solutions that can improve the functionality of self-driving vehicles. The regions are the home to some the pioneers in technology business. These players are responsible for the developing autonomous solution implemented by businesses across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The global self-driving car market is in its nascent stage hence encapsulates a handful of players. However, the growth potential is highly lucrative which is attracting new players in the market. Nevertheless, the new players might have to face a tough competition by the prominent players that are already present in the global self-driving car market.

To withstand this challenge, the new players are involving in strategies such as partnerships and collaborations. These strategies allow the new players to acquire essential resources that can help them develop an optimal product. These strategies might also help the new players to gain sustainability in the global self-driving car market during the tenure of 2019 to 2030.

The global self-driving car market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Self-Driving Car Market Fuel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2030)

ICE

Hybrid

Electric

Global Self-Driving Car Market Level of Autonomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2030)

Level 4

Level 5

Global Self-Driving Car Market Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2030)

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

RADAR

Cameras

Vision Detectors

GPS Receivers

Global Self-Driving Car Market Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2030)

Personal Service

On-Demand Service

Global Self-Driving Car Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

