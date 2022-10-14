Safety Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 9.80 Bn, Chemical Defending to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Apparel Market 2022-2026

Safety Apparel Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Chemical defending - size and forecast 2021-2026

Flame retardant - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mechanical - size and forecast 2021-2026

High visibility - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Safety Apparel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The chemical defending segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Employees working in the pharmaceutical and other chemical industries are often exposed to life-threatening risks. Therefore, organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are imposing stringent regulatory frameworks regarding sterile product manufacturing and packing. Such regulations are driving the demand for chemical-defending safety apparel.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the development of the construction sector. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the safety apparel market in APAC.

Market Drivers and Trends

The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel is driving the safety apparel market growth. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to increase the adoption and effectiveness of safety apparel. In addition, the rise in focus on innovation in product design and functionality will increase the demand for raw materials with characteristics such as comfort, low weight, high heat resistance, and wear and tear resistance. All these factors will fuel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.

The implementation of smart and wearable technology is a trend in the market growth. Beacons and wearable devices can be used for monitoring the use of PPE. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in wearable and smart technology for PPE, with the need for product differentiation from the supplier end. Such investment will propel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Safety Apparel Companies

3M Corp

Corp Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

ASATEX AG

Ballyclare Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

KERMEL

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

NASCO Industries Inc.

OccuNomix International LLC

Sioen Industries NV

Teijin Ltd.

UniFirst Corp.

VF Imagewear Inc.

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Related Reports

Construction Safety Helmets Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The construction safety helmet market share is expected to increase by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026.

Activewear Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2022-2026: The activewear apparel market share is expected to increase by USD 211.08 million from 2021 to 2026.

Safety Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., OccuNomix International LLC, Sioen Industries NV, Teijin Ltd., UniFirst Corp., VF Imagewear Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 High visibility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 78

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Corp

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

10.5 Ballyclare Ltd.

10.6 Delta Plus Group

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.10 Lakeland Industries Inc.

10.11 Sioen Industries NV

10.12 Teijin Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio