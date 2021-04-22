Safety Apparel Market to Grow by USD 8.92 Billion and Record a CAGR of over 11% During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Safety Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Application

Chemical Defending



Flame Retardant



Mechanical



High Visibility



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70444

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the safety apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Safety Apparel Market size

Safety Apparel Market trends

Safety Apparel Market industry analysis

High emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel is likely to emerge as key driver of the market. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials impacting the supply chain may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the safety apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Gas Utilities Market- The gas utilities market is segmented by end-user (power generation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Travel Insurance Market- The travel insurance market is segmented by end-user (senior citizens, business travel, family travel, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist safety apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safety apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safety apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety apparel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High visibility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Ballyclare Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

Teijin Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/safety-apparel-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio