Safety Apparel Market to Grow by USD 8.92 Billion and Record a CAGR of over 11% During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 22, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The safety apparel market is set to grow by USD 8.92 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Safety Apparel Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chemical Defending
- Flame Retardant
- Mechanical
- High Visibility
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70444
Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the safety apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., Sioen Industries NV, and Teijin Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Safety Apparel Market size
- Safety Apparel Market trends
- Safety Apparel Market industry analysis
High emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel is likely to emerge as key driver of the market. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials impacting the supply chain may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the safety apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Gas Utilities Market- The gas utilities market is segmented by end-user (power generation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Travel Insurance Market- The travel insurance market is segmented by end-user (senior citizens, business travel, family travel, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Safety Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist safety apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the safety apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the safety apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety apparel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High visibility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corp
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
- Teijin Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/safety-apparel-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article