Safety Awareness Through the Power of Community: ULZI Launches an Innovative Smartphone App to Help Address the Troubling Statistics of Sexual Assault

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the limited functionality of current safety applications and troubling sexual assault statistics, Ulzi, (http://ulzi.com/), has developed an innovative smartphone app to give consumers the freedom to live their life freely, without having to worry about the safety of themselves or their loved ones.

In response to the limited functionality of current safety applications and troubling sexual assault statistics, Ulzi, (http://ulzi.com/), has developed an innovative smartphone app to give consumers the freedom to live their life freely, without having to worry about the safety of themselves or their loved ones. Ulzi looks to address the most important key to ending violent assault: to bring empowerment to those who can intervene before an assault happens. Ulzi has created an app that gives everyone an opportunity to come to their friends' aid, giving peace of mind to their loved ones and increasing safety everywhere, "one community at a time." Ulzi has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/personal-freedom-through-artificial-intelligence-apps-community#/ ), to spread awareness about their app among consumers and the investment community.

Beyond bringing awareness of the issue, Ulzi looks to address the most important key to ending violent assault: to bring empowerment to those who can intervene before an assault happens, preventing trauma all together. Ulzi has created an app that gives everyone an opportunity to come to their friends' aid, giving peace of mind to their loved ones and increasing safety everywhere, "one community at a time."

According to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, (https://www.rainn.org), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, one in four women is assaulted during her college career. Additionally, a violent crime is committed every 25 seconds in the U.S., according to U.S. Department of Justice FBI crime statistics.

"Ulzi's mission is to take away all of those safety worries and give you your liberty back - the freedom to do what you want when you want, without having to plan your life or base your decisions off of fear or worry," said Maxwell Fong, Ulzi co-founder. "We bring the community and artificial intelligence together in a unique, innovative way to keep you and your loved ones safe."

Ulzi benefits include:

Trusted Security: Advanced, multi-layered protection provides unmatched safety

Advanced, multi-layered protection provides unmatched safety Connect with Your Friends: Help make your friends, family, and community safer

Help make your friends, family, and community safer Better Location Tracking: Dispatch emergency response to your exact GPS location

Dispatch emergency response to your exact GPS location Crowdsource Safety: Notify app users in your area as well as your loved ones so that when you're in trouble, you're never alone

Notify app users in your area as well as your loved ones so that when you're in trouble, you're never alone All-In-One Security System: Built with multi-layered security for comprehensive safety, including innovative customizable features like Red Alert , Yellow Alert, Route Planning and Loved One Tracking, to take complete control of your protection on the go

Built with multi-layered security for comprehensive safety, including innovative customizable features like , Yellow Alert, Route Planning and Loved One Tracking, to take complete control of your protection on the go Customizable Ulzi Geozones: Get sent alerts if a contact arrives or departs a location, and have alerts sent to your phone if a loved one or friend is in danger, anytime, anywhere

Get sent alerts if a contact arrives or departs a location, and have alerts sent to your phone if a loved one or friend is in danger, anytime, anywhere Create Safe Routes: Plan, edit, and save routes: advanced monitoring allows Ulzi to detect any potential for violent and unsafe situations, like your phone getting knocked out of your hand, so you never have to wonder if your friends or family are safe

Plan, edit, and save routes: advanced monitoring allows Ulzi to detect any potential for violent and unsafe situations, like your phone getting knocked out of your hand, so you never have to wonder if your friends or family are safe Yellow Alert: When you're in an awkward, uncomfortable, or unsafe situation, discreetly alert a friend to get you out

Fong and co-founder Elan Timmons were inspired to start Ulzi after hearing about the sobering statistics on instances of sexual assault on college campuses.

Ulzi is launching an Indiegogo campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/personal-freedom-through-artificial-intelligence-apps-community#/ ) to spread awareness about their app among consumers and the investment community.

ABOUT ULZI

Launched by two California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo graduates, Ulzi's mission is to give everyone greater freedom to live life abundantly- to make everyone safer one community at a time. The team is made up survivors of sexual assault, their community members, and those that care deeply about making the violence statistics around the world change for good, one community at a time. For more information, please visit their Indiegogo page.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

949-339-2002

193482@email4pr.com

http://ignitecfp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-awareness-through-the-power-of-community-ulzi-launches-an-innovative-smartphone-app-to-help-address-the-troubling-statistics-of-sexual-assault-300631045.html

SOURCE ULZI

Related Links

http://ulzi.com

