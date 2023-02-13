Safety Comes First This Spring Break on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensacola Beach has long been a favorite, family-friendly Spring Break destination that locals cherish and newcomers embrace for its soft-white sand, emerald-hued waters, and a carefree, easy-going atmosphere. The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) wants to ensure that it remains that way during this year's Spring Break holiday season.

This spring, the SRIA, the Escambia Sheriff's Office (ESO), and the Escambia County Public Safety, are partnering to emphasize the following rules for Pensacola Beach to help keep everyone safe and ensure the beach remains pristine.

1. KNOW THE FLAG COLORS

Know how to swim if you are going into the Gulf, and always swim near a lifeguard. Lifeguards will be stationed on Pensacola Beach daily starting March 1 at Casino Beach, with patrols driving the island, as necessary. Lifeguard stations at Park East, Park West and Quietwater Beach will be manned depending on staffing availabilities.

Colored flags fly at all lifeguard stations and other beach entrances. This warning system is designed to alert the public about surf conditions. Here is what the colors mean:

Green flag – Low hazard. Conditions are calm. Swim with usual caution.

– Low hazard. Conditions are calm. Swim with usual caution. Yellow flag – Medium hazard. Moderate surf and currents. Swim with extra caution.

– Medium hazard. Moderate surf and currents. Swim with extra caution. Red flag – High hazard. High surf and dangerous currents. No swimming or wading is allowed in the Gulf of Mexico .

– High hazard. High surf and dangerous currents. No swimming or wading is allowed in the . Double red flag – WATER IS CLOSED. This is used during hurricanes or natural disasters. No swimming, wading or surfing is allowed in the Gulf of Mexico .

– WATER IS CLOSED. This is used during hurricanes or natural disasters. No swimming, wading or surfing is allowed in the . Purple flag – Dangerous marine life is present. Exercise caution when in the water or on the shoreline.

Current flag colors and surf conditions are also accessible online at pensacolabeachlifeguards.com. In case of emergency, notify a lifeguard or call 911.

2. KNOW THE RULES

Adult beverages are allowed on the beach. Glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not. Illegal drugs and driving under the influence will not be tolerated. Laws and ordinances will be strictly enforced, for everyone's safety.

In addition, motorized vehicles, generators, grills, fires and any open flames are prohibited on the beach, as well.

3. RESPECT YOUR NEIGHBORS

Wherever you're staying on the island, please be respectful of your neighbors and keep your noise level in check.

4. LEAVE ONLY YOUR FOOTPRINTS BEHIND

Rule of thumb: If you brought it to the beach, carry it back with you. Tents, umbrellas, chairs and beach gear are not allowed to be left overnight on the beach. Trash cans are provided near all beach entrances, and you are asked to fill in any holes you may dig in the sand.

Dogs are welcome at designated dog beaches only. You'll find two dog beaches on Pensacola Beach for dogs on leashes and their owners. As always, please be courteous and remove pet waste.

