Safety First: Advice for Homeowners to Choose An Ultra-safe Solar System in South Africa

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

27 Jul, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more homes in South Africa begin to use solar energy as backup power to deal with load shedding, safety issues have become the most concerned part of homeowners. Recently, a huge flame coming from the solar roof of a building in Century City attracted public attention, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, which giving homeowners a wake-up call for solar installation safety. Sungrow's residential solutions address the challenge and ensure security.

A resident named Daniel from Cape Town who wants to install a photovoltaic system at home says frankly: "The fire made us worry about installing a solar system at home. We are willing to deal with load shedding by consuming clean electricity, but we need highly secure products, I don't want to put my family and house at any risk."

According to public statistics, more than 80% of fire accidents in solar projects are caused by direct current(DC) side faults, chief among them is DC arc. Once the DC arc is generated, it is very easy to lead to a fire accident.

Officially approved inverter brand: Sungrow's dual protection realizes an ultra-safe solar-powered family life

Sungrow is a global leading renewable energy supplier in the clean energy field. After 26 years of continuous technological innovation, its business covers more than 150 countries around the world. And Sungrow ranks as the No.1 PV inverter supplier globally in shipment. For the rising demand for residential solar installations worldwide, Sungrow's residential solutions are safe&reliable and highly efficient, performing well in mainstream international markets such as Europe, America, and Australia.

"In addition to choosing reliable solar panels, I also compared inverters and battery products on the market, and I was very impressed with Sungrow. Aiming at the safety issue that homeowners are most concerned about, Sungrow's inverters have the premium and cutting edge fireproof technology to guarantee an extremely safe residential solar system for my family," Daniel states.

Sungrow has an advanced arc-fault circuit-interrupter(AFCI) system that detects arcs with 99.9% accuracy, such excellent detection capability will help your house eliminate fire threats. Furthermore, if homeowners want to achieve an ultra-secure solar system, they can choose to equip themselves with the SP600S power optimizer, which allows module-level rapid shutdown and guarantees a safe DC voltage of the PV power plant throughout its lifespan. In case of an emergency, such as a fire, the optimizer automatically shuts down relevant modules within 20 seconds, which is 10 seconds faster than the general requirement, ensuring the safety of firefighters and minimizing or avoiding losses for homeowners.

